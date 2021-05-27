Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

Remodelled East Coast Inspired Home Lists for $35M in Santa Barbara (PHOTOS)

priceypads.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the article$35,000,000 | Built 2008 | 12,168 Sq. Ft. | 7 Beds | 10.5+ Baths | 2.12 Acres. 851 Buena Vista Drive, Santa Barbara, California, United States, 93108. This custom nearly 14,000 square foot residence on 2.12 acres in Santa Barbara has hit the market for $35 million. The residence, designed by architect Don Nulty and built in 2008 by Richard Heimberg, last sold in 2020 for $13.25 million before a total home renovation. It first hit the market in 2017 for $20 million and relisted in 2020 for $15 million. Arriving at Buena Vista’s cobbled motor court, you are welcomed by an enchanting façade rife with coastal charm. The inviting interiors showcase exquisite millwork, rich wood floors, a gourmet kitchen with adjacent breakfast room and year-round views of the Harbor, Channel Islands and mountains. There are 7 bedrooms and 10.5+ bathrooms including the ocean view master suite with fireplace and porch. The 2.12 acre property includes a 65-foot saltwater pool, spa for 10, sports court, 5-hole putting green, 2 BBQ/outdoor kitchen areas with fireplaces, rose gardens, flagstone patios, a 1,000 square foot pool house and a 700 square foot guest house. The property is on the market for $35 million with Eric Haskell of The Agency.

www.priceypads.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
State
California State
Santa Barbara, CA
Business
Santa Barbara, CA
Real Estate
City
Santa Barbara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean View#United States#Remodelled East Coast#Buena Vista#The Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Chinese crew enters new space station on 3-month mission

JIUQUAN, China (AP) — Three Chinese astronauts arrived Thursday at China’s new space station at the start of a three-month mission, marking another milestone in the country’s ambitious space program. Their Shenzhou-12 craft connected with the space station module about six hours after taking off from the Jiuquan launch center...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Senators cobbling together bipartisan U.S. infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday met with members of a bipartisan group of senators struggling to develop an infrastructure proposal that could make it through Congress while achieving President Joe Biden's goals. Twenty-one of the 100 senators, including 11 Republicans, nine Democrats...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."