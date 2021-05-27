Remodelled East Coast Inspired Home Lists for $35M in Santa Barbara (PHOTOS)

$35,000,000 | Built 2008 | 12,168 Sq. Ft. | 7 Beds | 10.5+ Baths | 2.12 Acres. 851 Buena Vista Drive, Santa Barbara, California, United States, 93108. This custom nearly 14,000 square foot residence on 2.12 acres in Santa Barbara has hit the market for $35 million. The residence, designed by architect Don Nulty and built in 2008 by Richard Heimberg, last sold in 2020 for $13.25 million before a total home renovation. It first hit the market in 2017 for $20 million and relisted in 2020 for $15 million. Arriving at Buena Vista’s cobbled motor court, you are welcomed by an enchanting façade rife with coastal charm. The inviting interiors showcase exquisite millwork, rich wood floors, a gourmet kitchen with adjacent breakfast room and year-round views of the Harbor, Channel Islands and mountains. There are 7 bedrooms and 10.5+ bathrooms including the ocean view master suite with fireplace and porch. The 2.12 acre property includes a 65-foot saltwater pool, spa for 10, sports court, 5-hole putting green, 2 BBQ/outdoor kitchen areas with fireplaces, rose gardens, flagstone patios, a 1,000 square foot pool house and a 700 square foot guest house. The property is on the market for $35 million with Eric Haskell of The Agency.