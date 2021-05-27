Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hinsdale, IL

Architect Richard Olsen-Designed Manor Sells for $6.55M in Hinsdale, IL (PHOTOS)

priceypads.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOLD | Built 2018 | 10,815 Sq. Ft. | 5 Beds | 8 Baths | 0.75 Acres. 219 East 1st Street, Hinsdale, Illinois, United States, 60521. Designed by architect Richard Olsen and built by Kenna Builders, this 10,815 square foot manor has sold for $6.55 million. This home offers undeniable warmth and openness thanks to its modern and open floor plan. The rich stone exterior, slate roof, and courtyard make a statement of enduring elegance as you first encounter the home. The interiors strike a similar sophisticated tone. Every room, every detail of the residence has been meticulously planned and flawlessly executed in an elegant transitional-meets-Patina style. A designer gourmet kitchen, complete with a large center island and luxury appliances such as a Gaggenau full surface induction cooktop, three Sub-Zero Refrigerator Towers, six Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer drawers, Sub-Zero wine fridge, two Wolf double ovens, two Gaggenau steam ovens, GE microwave, and two Bosch Dishwashers, opens to the living room, dining room and breakfast nook overlooking a panoramic backyard view.

www.priceypads.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Hinsdale, IL
Business
City
Hinsdale, IL
Hinsdale, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ge#Bosch Dishwashers#Control 4#Smart Home#Coldwell Banker Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

11824 Danville Dr

Welcome to a wonderful custom built California style contemporary ranch style all brick home with a 3 year old cedar shake roof. The open floor plan with skylights includes a spacious formal dining room and adjacent large living room both fully carpeted. Thru the ceramic tiled foyer the archway leads to a spacious custom carpeted great family room with a wall of windows, recessed lighting and crown molding, built in bookshelves and wet bar and an additional brick fireplace. The gourmet kitchen with granite island cooktop, wood floors, double wall oven, sub zero refrigerator and microwave compliments the large corian countertop with sink overlooking the beautiful rear yard with custom plantation blinds. Additionally between the two pantries is a built in desk with drawers. Off the kitchen you come into a sunroom with a bank of windows with custom blinds, wood flooring, ceiling fan and plenty of room for entertaining or a playroom. Off the side entrance is a large laundry room with full size washer and dryer and laundry tub, cabinets with an additional freezer. A wonderful carpeted master bedroom, ceiling fan, two walk in custom built closets, and a wall of shear blinds with luxury bath having a heated floor, walk in tiled steam shower, sunken jacuzzi tub, skylight, separate toilet and separate vanities. The sleeping wing contains and additional full bath with a tub shower and sliding glass doors as well as three bedrooms or office as desired. Basement is unfinished but improved with refrigerator, new carpet and new ceiling. The almost one half acre private property boasts a large Trex deck enclosed with custom styled railings with parkland views and 20K generator. This custom home is located in the heart of Luxmanor convenient to schools and to the vibrancy of the newly developed Pike and Rose commercial center with a plethora of shopping and restaurants, and is only minutes to the Grosvenor metro.
Hinsdale, ILChicago Tribune

Former Chicago news anchor Rob Johnson sells Hinsdale home for $2M

Former Chicago news anchor Rob Johnson and his wife, Stacey, on Tuesday sold their four-bedroom, 5,400-square-foot, French Provincial-style house in Hinsdale for $1.925 million. Johnson, 53, was a weekend news anchor and reporter at WLS-Channel 7 from 1998 until 2006. He then joined WBBM-Channel 2, where he was the top...
El Dorado Hills, CAvillagelife.com

Spacious EDH home offers fantastic views

This gorgeous, custom home has phenomenal views of the Sacramento valley and Folsom Lake. Located in the highly desirable area of Ridgeview, the El Dorado Hills property is close to Highway 50, parks and shopping and within a top-rated school district. Ten-foot ceilings throughout the home, plus 14-foot ceilings in...
Real Estateanytimerealty.com

23 Harwich Street

Impeccably maintained Cape Cod home available in a very convenient location. This completely renovated 1,536 sq. ft. home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. This home is sunny and bright. It has been updated with many unique features, including a modern, decorative stone wall with built-ins in the 24x12 ft. living room, wood-burning fireplace, and hardwood floors all throughout the first floor. The large formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances (2020), and half bath complete the first floor. Custom trims and crown molding all throughout. On the second floor, you will find all three bedrooms with walk-in closets. New laminate flooring has been added to the entire second floor, newly updated full bath, new railing, and lots of storage space complete the second floor. Partially finished basement allows for entertaining and extra storage. There is about 250 sq. ft. finished basement space with carpeting, including a home office. Heading outside, you will find a sunroom that has newer tile floors and many windows to let natural light in. There is wood/Trex deck for summer entertaining. Fully fenced in level backyard provides privacy. Newer features include windows, doors, roof (2012), electrical (2011), hot water heater (2020), detached garage and tandem, and natural gas heat. Current owners have invested a lot of time and money into this home, taking utmost care of it for the last 17 years. One step into the house and you will fall in love!
Real Estatecountryliving.com

Charming 17th century timber framed cottage for sale in Staffordshire

A charming 17th century Grade II listed timber framed cottage has hit the market in a sleepy Staffordshire village for £500,000 — and it's the ultimate country escape. Nestled down a quiet lane in the pretty village of Edingale, Merchants House is blessed with idyllic countryside surroundings and views of the glistening River Mease — which is just moments away.
Lakeville, MNsuejohnsonteam.com

17647 Firebird Path Lakeville, MN 55024

Looking for a move in ready home? Don’t miss this meticulously cared for modified two story that features an open concept floorplan with oversized windows and abundant natural light. Ton’s of space for. family meals and entertaining! Main level renovation in 2018 includes new flooring throughout, custom tiled fireplace, large...
Real Estatejeffcookrealestate.com

8900 English Saddle Ln

Adorable three bedroom two bathroom home on spacious corner lot! Step inside the inviting foyer to an open living room and dining room. Enjoy the bright kitchen with white cabinets, convenient laundry room, pantry and one car garage. Master bedroom features a walk in closet and garden tub. The fenced backyard is ready for entertaining with a deck perfect for grilling and a gravel area in the back of the yard for a fire pit. Won't last long!
Evergreen, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

11K-SF Evergreen chateau with moat and indoor pool lists for $5.2M (Photos)

A French-style chateau set in the mountains of Evergreen recently hit the market with an asking price of $5.2 million. The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home at 30726 Snowbird Lane is set on a 9-acre lot with more than 4,400 square feet of balconies to enjoy views of the Rocky Mountains and the Hiwan Golf Club. Located in the gated community of Ridge at Hiwan Estates, it also features a moat-like water feature surrounding the residence.
Real Estatebayareahomesearch.com

2436 Walnut Blvd

This sweeping country-style home features recessed lighting, quarter sawn white oak floors, a tremendous primary suite, and an expansive backyard. The 1st floor boasts 2 living rooms, 1 of which offers built-in surround sound, a formal dining room with views of the backyard, a light-filled kitchen, and a spacious laundry room with ample cabinet & counter space & backyard access. Also find the first of 4 bedrooms & an updated full bathroom. The kitchen features granite countertops & stainless steel appliances with gas range & hood. Upstairs, find the other 3 bedrooms including primary suite, featuring vaulted ceilings & spacious closets. The enormous primary suite enjoys a secluded office nook with built-in desks and a luxurious en-suite bathroom, featuring ornate flooring, double vanity, walk-in closet and a spacious shower. The expansive backyard boasts a sizable lawn, storage shed & versatile detached garage. Top rated K-12 schools, minutes from BART & downtown Walnut Creek.
Home & Gardendayhometeam.com

5014 Glenbrook Rd NW

Located in the sought-after neighborhood of Kent, this 1950's center hall colonial is situated on a 15,000+ sq. ft. lot with mature landscaping and privacy. The open main level features an expanded floor plan that includes a large gourmet kitchen with island overlooking an inviting family room with built-ins, dining room, large living room with wood burning fireplace, adjoining sunroom, foyer entry and powder room. The second level is highlighted by an oversized primary bedroom with cathedral ceilings, sitting area, bathroom with separate tub & shower and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, and two additional baths (hall and en-suite), an office/nursery, and laundry complete the second level. The third floor offers an additional bedroom, full bathroom, and ample storage. A partial finished lower level offers recreation area and additional space for storage or an opportunity to capture additional finished space. On over 1/3rd of an acre, this generous lot offers plenty of space for relaxing, entertaining, gardening, and endless opportunities to make your own. Easy access to nearby parks, shops, and downtown Washington DC, make this offering a must see.
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1508 S Braddock Street

Adorable Ranch style home on a lovely and quiet street. Minutes to downtown shopping , hospital and schools. Living room has lots of light , the kitchen has lots of cabinets and opens to the yard. Both bedrooms have good sized closets, larger bedroom opens to the backyard . There is a carport and additional driveway space for parking and a small storage for gardening tools . Beaming original hardwood floors throughout the house except the kitchen and the bath . Seller has done some recent improvements which include new windows , new HVAC, removing the carpet and refinishing the original hardwood floors, new vinyl bath floors. Just bring your appliances and settle for a comfortable and easy living.
Real Estatedailyhive.com

A Look Inside: "Wonderland" White Rock home listed for $3.9M (PHOTOS)

Sure, there may be no shortage of interesting properties for sale around the Lower Mainland, but this $3.9 million home in White Rock is in a league of its own. Listed as “Wonderland” by the realtor, the “one of a kind” landmark waterfront home includes 4.5 bedrooms, four bathrooms, in-floor heating, an elevator, a roof-top deck, and two gas fireplaces, among its many features.
Lakewood Ranch, FLsunnysarasotahomes.com

8911 MANOR LOOP #204, LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL 34202 (MLS # A4502704)

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! This spectacular gated condo community is located in The Village at Townpark at the doorsteps of Lakewood Ranch. There are three bedrooms, two baths, a great room, breakfast nook, a dining room, and a covered and screened lanai. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and upgraded wood cabinets. It is one of the few units with a garage. The entire living area is on the second floor with attached garage on the first floor. Amenities for the community include a swimming pool and spa, clubhouse, volleyball court, and a fitness center. The Village at Townpark is scenic with sparkling ponds and Florida nature habitats and wildlife. World class shopping, many choices for restaurants, medical, golfing, and much more is only minutes away.