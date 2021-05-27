Architect Richard Olsen-Designed Manor Sells for $6.55M in Hinsdale, IL (PHOTOS)
SOLD | Built 2018 | 10,815 Sq. Ft. | 5 Beds | 8 Baths | 0.75 Acres. 219 East 1st Street, Hinsdale, Illinois, United States, 60521. Designed by architect Richard Olsen and built by Kenna Builders, this 10,815 square foot manor has sold for $6.55 million. This home offers undeniable warmth and openness thanks to its modern and open floor plan. The rich stone exterior, slate roof, and courtyard make a statement of enduring elegance as you first encounter the home. The interiors strike a similar sophisticated tone. Every room, every detail of the residence has been meticulously planned and flawlessly executed in an elegant transitional-meets-Patina style. A designer gourmet kitchen, complete with a large center island and luxury appliances such as a Gaggenau full surface induction cooktop, three Sub-Zero Refrigerator Towers, six Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer drawers, Sub-Zero wine fridge, two Wolf double ovens, two Gaggenau steam ovens, GE microwave, and two Bosch Dishwashers, opens to the living room, dining room and breakfast nook overlooking a panoramic backyard view.www.priceypads.com