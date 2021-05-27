1893 Queen Anne Brehaut House Pending Sale in Alameda, California (PHOTOS)

1893 Queen Anne Brehaut House Pending Sale in Alameda, California. $2,375,000 | Built 1893 | 2,871 Sq. Ft. | 4 Beds | 2.5+ Baths | 0.17 Acres. Touted as one of the most photographed and most celebrated Victorian homes in Alameda, California, the Brehaut House is pending sale after hitting the market for $2.37 million. Built in 1893, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with full unfinished basement was lovingly restored by the current owners to preserve original details including stained-glass windows, Anaglypta wall coverings, and pocket doors. They also added hand-painted crown moldings and medallions, dressing every room with richly toned Bradbury & Bradbury wallpapers. Notable updates to the home include electrical, on-demand water heater, foundation, roof, and front porch. The sunny eat-in kitchen was redesigned for modern convenience. The large backyard garden is apropos of the era with Victorian-knot hedges, roses, etc. leading to a detached two-car garage. The Brehaut House is pending sale with Elizabeth Rush of Keller Williams Realty.