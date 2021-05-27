Cancel
Alameda, CA

1893 Queen Anne Brehaut House Pending Sale in Alameda, California (PHOTOS)

priceypads.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the article1893 Queen Anne Brehaut House Pending Sale in Alameda, California. $2,375,000 | Built 1893 | 2,871 Sq. Ft. | 4 Beds | 2.5+ Baths | 0.17 Acres. Touted as one of the most photographed and most celebrated Victorian homes in Alameda, California, the Brehaut House is pending sale after hitting the market for $2.37 million. Built in 1893, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with full unfinished basement was lovingly restored by the current owners to preserve original details including stained-glass windows, Anaglypta wall coverings, and pocket doors. They also added hand-painted crown moldings and medallions, dressing every room with richly toned Bradbury & Bradbury wallpapers. Notable updates to the home include electrical, on-demand water heater, foundation, roof, and front porch. The sunny eat-in kitchen was redesigned for modern convenience. The large backyard garden is apropos of the era with Victorian-knot hedges, roses, etc. leading to a detached two-car garage. The Brehaut House is pending sale with Elizabeth Rush of Keller Williams Realty.

