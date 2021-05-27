Sands Point, NY’s Empty 17,500 Sq. Ft. Villa Longwood Sells for $7.9M (PHOTOS)

SOLD | Built 2012 | 17,500 Sq. Ft. | 7 Beds | 13 Baths | 2 Acres. 5 Longwood Road, Sands Point, New York, United States, 11050. An extravagant empty mansion in Sands Point, New York has sold for $7.9 million after failing to find a buyer since 2013. The 17,500 square foot mansion was built in 2012 and first listed in January 2013 for $12.5 million. Property records show the residence last on the market in 2018 for $7 million before relisting in July 2020 for $9.95 million. Villa Longwood sits on 2 acres of land and showcases imported materials throughout. Pass through the imported hand-forged wrought-iron and glass doors into the 46-foot entry foyer with intricate plaster mouldings, raised panels and opulent marble staircase. There is a library with travertine fireplace, large ballroom with 30-foot ceilings and imported fireplace, a formal dining room with plaster mouldings and a custom kitchen opening to a family room. There are 7 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms including the second level master suite with his & hers steam showers, jacuzzi and domed ceiling. Additional features include a home theatre, bar, sauna, massage room, wine cellar and a custom mosaic tiled swimming pool. Villa Longwood was on the market for $9.95 million with Jason Friedman and Sarah Friedman of Sotheby’s International Realty.