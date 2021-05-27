Cats to face familiar foe in NCAA Super Regionals

Erin Coffel celebrates Kentucky’s win over Notre Dame last weekend in Lexington. (Chet White | UK Athletics)

LEXINGTON — Kentucky will face a familiar foe when it makes its eighth appearance in the NCAA Super Regionals Friday-Sunday.

One of the top teams in the nation, Alabama will play host to the Wildcats in the Tuscaloosa Regional in a best-of-three series that begins Friday.

“This is an interesting matchup for us because everybody but two people on Alabama’s starting roster, like the position players, all of them are seniors and super seniors with a ton of experience,” Kentucky coach Rachel Lawson said Thursday. “And you have the exact mirror image. Well, actually, opposite image in us. We only have two players returning in the starting lineup that have played their position or have any experience at all. So you have exact opposites going on.”

The Wildcats (43-14) fought their way out of the losers bracket in the Lexington Regional last weekend, sweeping Notre Dame last Sunday to earn an eighth trip to the NCAA Super Regionals.

“One of the things that we do all year is we really pride ourselves on our ability to answer back,” Lawson said. “We had been through those stretches before, but we kept answer back, answer back, answer back. And I think that it was, you know, our mentality to do that really helped us and our ability to stay in the moment and really understand that we’ve got to really take this pitch by pitch.”

Kentucky and Alabama (48-7) split four games with season with the Wildcats, winning a pair of games in a three-game series in March at Joe Cropp Stadium. In a recent contest between the two teams, the Crimson Tide defeated the Wildcats 5-1 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Alabama went on to win the conference title, edging Tennessee before shutting out Florida in the finale.

Lawson is hopeful the two earlier season victories will be a factor for her team this weekend.

“I think there’s a lot of confidence in that because you just have to know that you can play with a team,” she said. “And in the fact that we were able to play with them and beat them gives us a big boost. I think the confidence of knowing you can beat them and the familiarity with the environment definitely is better for us.”

Kentucky will face Alabama ace Montana Fouts, a graduate of East Carter High School in Grayson. Fouts has been instrumental in the success of the Crimson Tide this season. Fouts (24-3) was named the Most Valuable Player in the SEC Tournament and led the Crimson Tide to a sweep of Clemson in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament last weekend.

“The thing about her that makes her so special is she’s an incredibly hard worker and she’s very humble,” Lawson said. “I mean, she is she’s just an outstanding player. She’s great for the sport of softball and she’s been outstanding for Alabama.”

Overall seven teams from the SEC will compete in the Super Regionals this weekend for a spot in the College World Series set for June 3-9 in Oklahoma City.

Arkansas hosts Arizona, Florida takes on Georgia in Gainesville, while LSU takes on Florida State in Baton Rouge and Missouri plays host to James Madison.