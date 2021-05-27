Schumacher, Darnell named to Tom Leach All-Resilient Team

An inspiring collection of 15 young men and women from across the commonwealth of Kentucky make up the 2021 edition of the tomleachky.com All-Resilient Team. They are saluted for their ability to handle adversity in their quest to excel or even just compete in their sports.

“First, we should note that every student-athlete gets honorable mention status on this team for their resiliency in facing the most unusual set of circumstances for the past year. But these nominees faced additional obstacles and as is always the case, their stories are so inspiring,” said Tom Leach, voice of the Kentucky Wildcats, who oversees this annual project along with Mackenzie Hanes of Midway University.

Nominations are sought from high school athletic directors and the team is honored at the annual KHSADA awards banquet each spring. With the pandemic, that banquet was not staged last year and will be a virtual event this year but the All-Resilient Team members still received their commemorative posters plus other awards in 2020 and will do so again in 2021.

The student-athletes are also recognized via ‘salutes’ on ‘The Leach Report’ radio show’s statewide network. The awards and the radio spots are made possible by longtime sponsors Keeneland, Bumblebee Team Sports, Welch Printing and Star Manufacturing.

Two of the recipients this year are in the coverage area, Mason County’s Evan Schumacher and Bracken County’s Ronnie Darnell.

EVAN SCHUMACHER, MASON COUNTY

Near the end of his junior year, Evan survived a fall from an 80-foot high cliff but his list of injuries was a long one—shattered spleen, broken femur in his left and a shattered left wrist, a jaw fracture and a dislocated left knee and right hip. Returning to the golf and basketball teams was considered a longshot but to the amazement of Evan’s doctors, he was medically cleared by late summer. He helped Mason County win a regional golf title in the fall and was a starter on the 10th Region runnerup basketball team as well. And the hard work paid off in an academic and golf scholarship from Kentucky Wesleyan.

“His journey has been nothing short of a miracle,” said Mason County assistant principal and athletic director Chris Ullery. “I have admired his work ethic and more importantly his positive attitude through all of this.”

RONNIE DARNELL, BRACKEN COUNTY

Ronnie was born deaf. He became able to hear through cochlear implants but that kept him from playing football, the game he loved. The coach at Bracken County found a company that designed a helmet to protect the implants and enable Ronnie to suit up. The pandemic and a knee injury unfortunately kept him on the sidelines until the season’s final game—but what a game it was for Ronnie. On one play, from his noseguard position, Ronnie sacked the quarterback, forced a fumble and recovered it.

In an interview that night with WCPO-TV, Ellen Darnell, Ronnie’s mom, said “it’s exciting because it’s what he’s always wanted to do and finally his dream has come true. We’ll remember this forever.”