Williams ready for next opportunity

Darren Williams has entered the transfer portal looking to be a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. (EKU Athletics photo)

It was quite the season for Darren Williams at Eastern Kentucky University.

What started as a solid outing on the mound against nationally ranked Georgia Tech quickly plummeted over the next two weeks.

“I tried to pull a Michael Jordan and play through a virus. It wasn’t COVID, but I got real sick and tried to pitch through it and it didn’t work out for me. It took me a little while to get back into it and took two weeks to recover. It was a rough two week stretch mentally on the mound for me and physically. I just had to pull myself through it, had no time to feel sorry for myself.” Williams said.

Williams then started to regain his form and finished with the best month long stretch of his career. His final eight outings of the season really turned heads and got him recognition in the Ohio Valley Conference, earning All-Conference second team honors, announced on Wednesday.

It’s set him up with a lot of opportunities ahead for the Mason County grad.

Williams is set to be a grad transfer after five years at EKU and has entered the transfer portal. When he made the announcement official, things have been pretty busy on his end.

“My phone hasn’t stopped ringing the three days since I entered the portal,” Williams said. “It’s been busy, I moved down here to Wilson, NC for the league this summer, been a whirlwind of a few day stretch.”

He’ll have one year of college eligibility remaining after four seasons at EKU. He’s currently in North Carolina preparing for summer league with the Wilson Tobs in the Coastal Plain League. Williams was set to play there last season as well, but was canceled shortly into the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His time at EKU has most likely come to an end, spending the last five years in Richmond as he looks to entertain his options. He went out with a bang, but the Colonels ended a disappointing 21-32 and failing to reach the OVC Tournament.

”It’s a tough feeling. You go back to 2020 and we were off to a 12-2 start and we were feeling great with high expectations. This season wasn’t really a bad year, but you go back and look at 6-7 games that boil down to 6-7 innings or 6-7 pitches. We make a play or a pitch here or there and things could have gone a lot differently. We lost so many close games and had so much talent on the team. We just didn’t execute in the situations that we needed to,” Williams said.

But at no fault to Williams, he spun it on the rubber. His last three starts resulted in 22 innings pitched and just three earned runs allowed. He struck out 23 batters in that span with just three walks and 11 hits allowed. He peaked at the right time to end his career in Richmond, the second team All-Conference honors as icing on the cake.

“It just attributes to all the hard work, hits given up, lessons learned, 6 a.m. workouts. All the travel. Everything that goes into it. I come from a small town of Maysville in Northeastern Kentucky to a redshirt freshman to all-conference. It was a five-year process. You look at the last three weeks, those might have been the best three outings of my life,” Williams said. “Everything built up to those last three weeks. You want to peak at the right time and peak at the end.”

The impressive line Williams produced spanned further than that, his last eight starts on the hill coming with 56 innings pitched, 42 hits allowed, 15 earned runs, 62 strikeouts to just 15 walks, compiling a 2.41 ERA in that span. Power Five conferences are interested and Williams will most likely get a chance to perform at some high level college baseball next season.

On top of his performance, his mindset and understanding and mental fortitude with each passing game and day and what he needs to do to be successful has helped get him to this point. He’s upped his confidence level from about the 2.5 pitches to now four pitches he’s confident in throwing with every pitch, regardless of the situation.

“I learned a lot over five years. When you play teams like Georgia Tech and North Dakota State you learn to adapt, sequence pitches. You throw a smaller percentage of fastballs, can’t groove it to anybody. No walks and you can’t give in with three ball counts. You have to have a feeling for all four pitches and to throw strikes out of the zone,” Williams said. “That final stretch you credit to being in a rhythm, throwing the curveball hard for an out. Throwing the changeup for strikes. Coming into the Georgia Tech game I had 2.5 pitches, now I have four.”

He finished up one year of his MBA program at EKU, but wants to focus primarily on baseball for the time being.

“I have five years to complete my MBA degree. If baseball doesn’t work out, I can finish my degree online. Getting drafted right now will be tough for me because I’m 23. You never know, but I don’t see it. I’m actually a pitcher and not a thrower, I don’t throw 97. With whatever happens, my goal right now is to become the best pitcher I can and think that will be enough to get into pro ball somehow and then it’s all about results. I’m not putting any added pressure on, just want to become a better pitcher each and every day,” Williams said.

A decision regarding his school he’ll be playing for next season should be in the coming weeks, so stay tuned. In the meantime, you can follow Williams with the Wilson Tobs at their team website wilsontobs.com, Twitter at @WilsonTobs or on Facebook at the Wilson Tobs Baseball Club Facebook page.

Williams said the plan is to be a starter in Wilson, keeping his innings and pitch count on watch with 83 innings already logged this season at EKU. When he does make his decision on where he’ll be headed next season in college, he’ll then leave it up to the coaching staff on what they want him to do for the rest of the summer.