Best Buy is making a big investment during the next four years to diversify its operations, including supply chain, advertising and media. The consumer electronics giant has committed to spend at least $1.2 billion with Black, Indigenous and people of color and diverse businesses by 2025. As part of the pledge, Best Buy plans to increase all forms of spending with BIPOC businesses in nearly every corner of the company — from how it brings goods and services to stores to its supply chain to where and how it advertises.