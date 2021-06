“In this difficult time for the United States it is perhaps well to ask what kind of nation we are and what direction we want to move in.” - Robert F. Kennedy on the night of Martin Luther King’s assassination Jeffrey Sachs sat down with author Patricia Sullivan to discuss her new book "Justice Rising," a landmark reconsideration of Robert Kennedy’s life and legacy that draws on government files, personal papers, and oral interviews to reveal how RFK grasped the moment to emerge as a transformational leader.