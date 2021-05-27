50 Captions For Your 21st Birthday Selfie That Say Cheers To Another Year
All birthdays are so important, but in my opinion, some are milestones that should be celebrated with a little something extra — like your 21st. When you hit 21, you may want to ring in the day with a sip of a fancy cocktail or party at your place. For that, you'll need these 21st birthday captions to pair with your fave pics. Even if you’re not planning on taking a birthday sip, you'll at least want to capture this special year with a #fire post on the 'Gram of just your fabulous self.www.elitedaily.com