Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Introgressing the Aegilops tauschii genome into wheat as a basis for cereal improvement

By Yun Zhou, Shenglong Bai, Hao Li, Guiling Sun, Dale Zhang, Feifei Ma, Xinpeng Zhao, Fang Nie, Jingyao Li, Liyang Chen, Linlin Lv, Lele Zhu, Ruixiao Fan, Yifan Ge, Aaqib Shaheen, Guanghui Guo, Zhen Zhang, Jianchao Ma, Huihui Liang, Xiaolong Qiu, Jiamin Hu, Ting Sun, Jingyi Hou, Hongxing Xu, Shulin Xue, Wenkai Jiang, Jinling Huang, Suoping Li, Changsong Zou, Chun-Peng Song
Nature.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreasing crop production is necessary to feed the world’s expanding population, and crop breeders often utilize genetic variations to improve crop yield and quality. However, the narrow diversity of the wheat D genome seriously restricts its selective breeding. A practical solution is to exploit the genomic variations of Aegilops tauschii via introgression. Here, we established a rapid introgression platform for transferring the overall genetic variations of A. tauschii to elite wheats, thereby enriching the wheat germplasm pool. To accelerate the process, we assembled four new reference genomes, resequenced 278 accessions of A. tauschii and constructed the variation landscape of this wheat progenitor species. Genome comparisons highlighted diverse functional genes or novel haplotypes with potential applications in wheat improvement. We constructed the core germplasm of A. tauschii, including 85 accessions covering more than 99% of the species’ overall genetic variations. This was crossed with elite wheat cultivars to generate an A. tauschii-wheat synthetic octoploid wheat (A-WSOW) pool. Laboratory and field analysis with two examples of the introgression lines confirmed its great potential for wheat breeding. Our high-quality reference genomes, genomic variation landscape of A. tauschii and the A-WSOW pool provide valuable resources to facilitate gene discovery and breeding in wheat.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genome Research#Science And Technology#Aegilops Tauschii#Journal Get Full#Ncbi#Bioproject#China National Genebank#Cngb#C Z Source#Triticum#Natl Acad#Hexaploid Wheat#Voss Fels#Pont C Et Al#Zhou Y Et Al#Mirzaghaderi G Mason#Wang H Et Al#Horizontal#Eaba5435#T Natural
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

A comparison of genotyping arrays

Marry M. van den Heuvel-Eibrink ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7760-879X2,3,. European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Array technology to genotype single-nucleotide variants (SNVs) is widely used in genome-wide association studies (GWAS), clinical diagnostics, and linkage studies. Arrays have undergone a tremendous growth in both number and content over recent years making a comprehensive comparison all the more important. We have compared 28 genotyping arrays on their overall content, genome-wide coverage, imputation quality, presence of known GWAS loci, mtDNA variants and clinically relevant genes (i.e., American College of Medical Genetics (ACMG) actionable genes, pharmacogenetic genes, human leukocyte antigen (HLA) genes and SNV density). Our comparison shows that genome-wide coverage is highly correlated with the number of SNVs on the array but does not correlate with imputation quality, which is the main determinant of GWAS usability. Average imputation quality for all tested arrays was similar for European and African populations, indicating that this is not a good criterion for choosing a genotyping array. Rather, the additional content on the array, such as pharmacogenetics or HLA variants, should be the deciding factor. As the research question of a study will in large part determine which class of genes are of interest, there is not just one perfect array for all different research questions. This study can thus help as a guideline to determine which array best suits a study’s requirements.
ScienceNature.com

The updated beta-spectrin mutations in patients with hereditary spherocytosis by targeted next-generation sequencing

Hereditary spherocytosis (HS) with hemolysis, splenomegaly, and jaundice as the main clinical symptoms varied in different population and SPTB mutated rate is common except for ANK1 in the Chinese population, whereas only a few studies have been reported. Here, 11 Chinese pediatric patients with newly SPTB mutations detected by targeted next generation sequencing technology were included and analyzed in our study. The characteristics of mutation separation were verified among family members by bidirectional Sanger sequencing. The detected 11 mutations were novel, all of which were heterozygotes, including five de novo mutations, five maternal mutations, and one paternal mutation. Meanwhile, the 11 different novel mutation sites distributed on and near the seven exons included four pathogenic sites and seven likely pathogenic sites. The detection of 11 novel mutation sites gene expanded the mutant spectrum of the SPTB gene, and provided corresponding clinical data, which laid a foundation for the subsequent studies on HS in Chinese population, especially in pediatric patients.
ScienceNature.com

M2 macrophages, but not M1 macrophages, support megakaryopoiesis by upregulating PI3K-AKT pathway activity

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 234 (2021) Cite this article. Dysfunctional megakaryopoiesis hampers platelet production, which is closely associated with thrombocytopenia (PT). Macrophages (MФs) are crucial cellular components in the bone marrow (BM) microenvironment. However, the specific effects of M1 MФs or M2 MФs on regulating megakaryocytes (MKs) are largely unknown. In the current study, aberrant BM-M1/M2 MФ polarization, characterized by increased M1 MФs and decreased M2 MФs and accompanied by impaired megakaryopoiesis-supporting abilities, was found in patients with PT post-allotransplant. RNA-seq and western blot analysis showed that the PI3K-AKT pathway was downregulated in the BM MФs of PT patients. Moreover, in vitro treatment with PI3K-AKT activators restored the impaired megakaryopoiesis-supporting ability of MФs from PT patients. Furthermore, we found M1 MФs suppress, whereas M2 MФs support MK maturation and platelet formation in humans. Chemical inhibition of PI3K-AKT pathway reduced megakaryopoiesis-supporting ability of M2 MФs, as indicated by decreased MK count, colony-forming unit number, high-ploidy distribution, and platelet count. Importantly, genetic knockdown of the PI3K-AKT pathway impaired the megakaryopoiesis-supporting ability of MФs both in vitro and in a MФ-specific PI3K-knockdown murine model, indicating a critical role of PI3K-AKT pathway in regulating the megakaryopoiesis-supporting ability of M2 MФs. Furthermore, our preliminary data indicated that TGF-β released by M2 MФs may facilitate megakaryopoiesis through upregulation of the JAK2/STAT5 and MAPK/ERK pathways in MKs. Taken together, our data reveal that M1 and M2 MФs have opposing effects on MKs in a PI3K-AKT pathway-dependent manner, which may lead to new insights into the pathogenesis of thrombocytopenia and provide a potential therapeutic strategy to promote megakaryopoiesis.
ScienceNature.com

ELV-N32 and RvD6 isomer decrease pro-inflammatory cytokines, senescence programming, ACE2 and SARS-CoV-2-spike protein RBD binding in injured cornea

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has resulted in a pandemic affecting the most vulnerable in society, triggering a public health crisis and economic collapse around the world. Effective treatments to mitigate this viral infection are needed. Since the eye is a route of virus entrance, we use an in vivo rat model of corneal inflammation as well as human corneal epithelial cells (HCEC) in culture challenged with IFNγ as models of the eye surface to study this issue. We explore ways to block the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2 Spike (S) protein to angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2). We found that the lipid mediators, elovanoid (ELV)-N32 or Resolvin D6-isomer (RvD6i) decreased the expression of the ACE2 receptor, furin, and integrins in damaged corneas or IFNγ-stimulated HCEC. There was also a concomitant decrease in the binding of Spike RBD with the lipid treatments. Using RNA-seq analysis, we uncovered that the lipid mediators also attenuated the expression of pro-inflammatoy cytokines participating in hyper-inflammation and senescence programming. Thus, the bioactivity of these lipid mediators will contribute to open therapeutic avenues to counteract virus attachment and entrance to the body.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of phosphosites that alter protein thermal stability

Arising from J. X. Huang et al. Nature Methods https://doi.org/10.1038/s41592-019-0499-3 (2019) All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Rent or Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. from$8.99. All prices are NET prices.
ScienceNature.com

PHYTOCHROME-INTERACTING FACTORs trigger environmentally responsive chromatin dynamics in plants

The interplay between light receptors and PHYTOCHROME-INTERACTING FACTORs (PIFs) serves as a regulatory hub that perceives and integrates environmental cues into transcriptional networks of plants1,2. Although occupancy of the histone variant H2A.Z and acetylation of histone H3 have emerged as regulators of environmentally responsive gene networks, how these epigenomic features interface with PIF activity is poorly understood3,4,5,6,7. By taking advantage of rapid and reversible light-mediated manipulation of PIF7 subnuclear localization and phosphorylation, we simultaneously assayed the DNA-binding properties of PIF7, as well as its impact on chromatin dynamics genome wide. We found that PIFs act rapidly to reshape the H2A.Z and H3K9ac epigenetic landscape in response to a change in light quality. Furthermore, we discovered that PIFs achieve H2A.Z removal through direct interaction with EIN6 ENHANCER (EEN), the Arabidopsis thaliana homolog of the chromatin remodeling complex subunit INO80 Subunit 6 (Ies6). Thus, we describe a PIF–INO80 regulatory module that is an intermediate step for allowing plants to change their growth trajectory in response to environmental changes.
ScienceNature.com

Prediction of drug efficacy from transcriptional profiles with deep learning

Drug discovery focused on target proteins has been a successful strategy, but many diseases and biological processes lack obvious targets to enable such approaches. Here, to overcome this challenge, we describe a deep learning–based efficacy prediction system (DLEPS) that identifies drug candidates using a change in the gene expression profile in the diseased state as input. DLEPS was trained using chemically induced changes in transcriptional profiles from the L1000 project. We found that the changes in transcriptional profiles for previously unexamined molecules were predicted with a Pearson correlation coefficient of 0.74. We examined three disorders and experimentally tested the top drug candidates in mouse disease models. Validation showed that perillen, chikusetsusaponin IV and trametinib confer disease-relevant impacts against obesity, hyperuricemia and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, respectively. DLEPS can generate insights into pathogenic mechanisms, and we demonstrate that the MEK–ERK signaling pathway is a target for developing agents against nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Our findings suggest that DLEPS is an effective tool for drug repurposing and discovery.
ScienceNature.com

Cell-mimicking nanodecoys neutralize SARS-CoV-2 and mitigate lung injury in a non-human primate model of COVID-19

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has grown into a global pandemic, and only a few antiviral treatments have been approved to date. Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) plays a fundamental role in SARS-CoV-2 pathogenesis because it allows viral entry into host cells. Here we show that ACE2 nanodecoys derived from human lung spheroid cells (LSCs) can bind and neutralize SARS-CoV-2 and protect the host lung cells from infection. In mice, these LSC-nanodecoys were delivered via inhalation therapy and resided in the lungs for over 72 h post-delivery. Furthermore, inhalation of the LSC-nanodecoys accelerated clearance of SARS-CoV-2 mimics from the lungs, with no observed toxicity. In cynomolgus macaques challenged with live SARS-CoV-2, four doses of these nanodecoys delivered by inhalation promoted viral clearance and reduced lung injury. Our results suggest that LSC-nanodecoys can serve as a potential therapeutic agent for treating COVID-19.
CancerNature.com

SMARCA4 oncogenic potential via IRAK1 enhancer to activate Gankyrin and AKR1B10 in liver cancer

SWItch/Sucrose Non-Fermentable (SWI/SNF) is a multiprotein complex essential for the regulation of eukaryotic gene expression. SWI/SNF complex genes are genetically altered in over 20% of human malignancies, but the aberrant regulation of the SWI/SNF subunit genes and subsequent dysfunction caused by abnormal expression of subunit gene in cancer, remain poorly understood. Among the SWI/SNF subunit genes, SMARCA4, SMARCC1, and SMARCA2 were identified to be overexpressed in human hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Modulation of SMARCA4, SMARCC1, and SMARCA2 inhibited in vitro tumorigenesis of HCC cells. However, SMARCA4-targeting elicited remarkable inhibition in an in vivo Ras-transgenic mouse HCC model (Ras-Tg), and high expression levels of SMARCA4 significantly associated with poor prognosis in HCC patients. Furthermore, most HCC patients (72–86%) showed SMARCA4 overexpression compared to healthy controls. To identify SMARCA4-specific active enhancers, mapping, and analysis of chromatin state in liver cancer cells were performed. Integrative analysis of SMARCA4-regulated genes and active chromatin enhancers suggested 37 genes that are strongly activated by SMARCA4 in HCC. Through chromatin immunoprecipitation-qPCR and luciferase assays, we demonstrated that SMARCA4 activates Interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 1 (IRAK1) expression through IRAK1 active enhancer in HCC. We then showed that transcriptional activation of IRAK1 induces oncoprotein Gankyrin and aldo–keto reductase family 1 member B10 (AKR1B10) in HCC. The regulatory mechanism of the SMARCA4-IRAK1-Gankyrin, AKR1B10 axis was further demonstrated in HCC cells and in vivo Ras-Tg mice. Our results suggest that aberrant overexpression of SMARCA4 causes SWI/SNF to promote IRAK1 enhancer to activate oncoprotein Gankyrin and AKR1B10, thereby contributing to hepatocarcinogenesis.
ScienceNature.com

Reprogramming signal transduction through a designer receptor tyrosine kinase

Controlling signal transduction with artificial designer receptors is a promising approach to realize future medicine for intractable diseases. Although several functional artificial receptors have been reported by domain engineering, more sophisticated engineering within domains has yet to be thoroughly investigated. Here we demonstrate motif-based engineering of a receptor tyrosine kinase for reprogramming signal transduction. We design a scaffold-less tyrosine kinase domain that does not recruit any signal transducers but retains its kinase function. The resultant scaffold-less tyrosine kinase domain is linked to a tyrosine motif that recruits a target signaling molecule upon its phosphorylation. The engineered tyrosine motif–kinase fusion protein is further connected to a small molecule- or light-dependent dimerizing domain that can switch on the kinase activity in response to an external stimulus. The resultant designer receptors attain specific chemical- or photo-activation of signaling molecules of interest in mammalian cells. Thus, our designer receptor tyrosine kinase proves the possibility of rationally reprogramming intracellular signal transduction on a motif basis. The motif-based receptor engineering may realize tailor-made functional receptors useful in the fields of biology and medicine.
ScienceNature.com

Unravelling cytosolic delivery of cell penetrating peptides with a quantitative endosomal escape assay

Cytosolic transport is an essential requirement but a major obstacle to efficient delivery of therapeutic peptides, proteins and nucleic acids. Current understanding of cytosolic delivery mechanisms remains limited due to a significant number of conflicting reports, which are compounded by low sensitivity and indirect assays. To resolve this, we develop a highly sensitive Split Luciferase Endosomal Escape Quantification (SLEEQ) assay to probe mechanisms of cytosolic delivery. We apply SLEEQ to evaluate the cytosolic delivery of a range of widely studied cell-penetrating peptides (CPPs) fused to a model protein. We demonstrate that positively charged CPPs enhance cytosolic delivery as a result of increased non-specific cell membrane association, rather than increased endosomal escape efficiency. These findings transform our current understanding of how CPPs increase cytosolic delivery. SLEEQ is a powerful tool that addresses fundamental questions in intracellular drug delivery and will significantly improve the way materials are engineered to increase therapeutic delivery to the cytosol.
ScienceNature.com

Cross-sectional imaging of intestinal barrier dysfunction by confocal laser endomicroscopy can identify patients with food allergy in vivo with high sensitivity

Food allergy (FA) affects approximately 3 to 4% of the adult population in westernized countries. Suspected FA is even more prevalent and requires extensive diagnostic work-up. Within this study, we evaluated whether assessment of the integrity of the epithelial barrier by confocal laser endomicroscopy (CLE) during colonoscopy can be used as a screening tool to identify patients with FA. 60 patients with suspected FA were prospectively included. Serology with total and food-specific IgE, anti-tissue transglutaminase, skin prick testing, food intolerance tests, food intake registration and assessment of clinical complaints were performed. During colonocopy, standardized CLE was performed in the terminal ileum and at two colorectal sites. Analysis of CLE images included functional (i.e. presence of epithelial barrier dysfunction) and quantitative parameters of intestinal architecture. 27 of 60 patients (45%) were diagnosed with FA. Barrier dysfunction was analyzed on 65.837 ileal and on 93.251 colonic images. 96% of patients with FA exhibited functional and structural barrier defects while barrier dysfunction was found in only 33% of patients without FA (p < 0.0001). Visualizing barrier dysfunction with CLE for in vivo diagnosis of FA had a sensitivity and specificity of 96% and 67%, respectively, with a positive and negative prediction of 70% and 96%, respectively. Parameters intrinsic to the crypt architecture including crypt diameter, intercrypt distance, crypt lumen diameter and colonic vasculature were not different between patients with and without FA. CLE-based imaging of the intestinal barrier during colonoscopy might help in stratifying patients with suspected FA for further diagnostic work-up.
ScienceNature.com

Conformation-sensitive targeting of lipid nanoparticles for RNA therapeutics

The successful in vivo implementation of gene expression modulation strategies relies on effective, non-immunogenic delivery vehicles. Lipid nanoparticles are one of the most advanced non-viral clinically approved nucleic-acid delivery systems. Yet lipid nanoparticles accumulate naturally in liver cells upon intravenous administration, and hence, there is an urgent need to enhance uptake by other cell types. Here we use a conformation-sensitive targeting strategy to achieve in vivo gene silencing in a selective subset of leukocytes and show potential therapeutic applications in a murine model of colitis. In particular, by targeting the high-affinity conformation of α4β7 integrin, which is a hallmark of inflammatory gut-homing leukocytes, we silenced interferon-γ in the gut, resulting in an improved therapeutic outcome in experimental colitis. The lipid nanoparticles did not induce adverse immune activation or liver toxicity. These results suggest that our lipid nanoparticle targeting strategy might be applied for selective delivery of payloads to other conformation-sensitive targets.
CancerNature.com

Genetic testing for inherited colorectal cancer and polyposis, 2021 revision: a technical standard of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG)

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the fourth most frequently diagnosed cancer and 30% of all cases of CRC are believed to have a familial component and up to one-third of these (10%) are hereditary. Pathogenic germline variants in multiple genes have been associated with predisposition to hereditary CRC or polyposis. Lynch syndrome (LS) is the most common hereditary CRC syndrome, caused by variants in the mismatch repair (MMR) genes MLH1, MSH2, MSH6, and PMS2 and is inherited in a dominant manner. Heritable conditions associated with colonic polyposis include familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) associated with APC pathogenic variants, MUTYH-associated polyposis (MAP) caused by biallelic MUTYH pathogenic variants, and polymerase proofreading–associated polyposis (PPAP) caused by POLE or POLD1 pathogenic variants. Given the overlapping phenotypes of the cancer syndromes along with the limited sensitivity of using clinical criteria alone, a multigene panel testing approach to diagnose these conditions using next-generation sequencing (NGS) is effective and efficient. This technical standard is not recommended for use in the clinic for patient evaluation. Please refer to National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) clinical practice guidelines to determine an appropriate testing strategy and guide medical screening and management. This 2021 edition of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) technical standard supersedes the 2013 edition on this topic.
ScienceNature.com

Structural basis for late maturation steps of the human mitoribosomal large subunit

Mitochondrial ribosomes (mitoribosomes) synthesize a critical set of proteins essential for oxidative phosphorylation. Therefore, mitoribosomal function is vital to the cellular energy supply. Mitoribosome biogenesis follows distinct molecular pathways that remain poorly understood. Here, we determine the cryo-EM structures of mitoribosomes isolated from human cell lines with either depleted or overexpressed mitoribosome assembly factor GTPBP5, allowing us to capture consecutive steps during mitoribosomal large subunit (mt-LSU) biogenesis. Our structures provide essential insights into the last steps of 16S rRNA folding, methylation and peptidyl transferase centre (PTC) completion, which require the coordinated action of nine assembly factors. We show that mammalian-specific MTERF4 contributes to the folding of 16S rRNA, allowing 16 S rRNA methylation by MRM2, while GTPBP5 and NSUN4 promote fine-tuning rRNA rearrangements leading to PTC formation. Moreover, our data reveal an unexpected involvement of the elongation factor mtEF-Tu in mt-LSU assembly, where mtEF-Tu interacts with GTPBP5, similar to its interaction with tRNA during translational elongation.
ScienceNature.com

Structural basis of GTPase-mediated mitochondrial ribosome biogenesis and recycling

Ribosome biogenesis requires auxiliary factors to promote folding and assembly of ribosomal proteins and RNA. Particularly, maturation of the peptidyl transferase center (PTC) is mediated by conserved GTPases, but the molecular basis is poorly understood. Here, we define the mechanism of GTPase-driven maturation of the human mitochondrial large ribosomal subunit (mtLSU) using endogenous complex purification, in vitro reconstitution and cryo-EM. Structures of transient native mtLSU assembly intermediates that accumulate in GTPBP6-deficient cells reveal how the biogenesis factors GTPBP5, MTERF4 and NSUN4 facilitate PTC folding. Addition of recombinant GTPBP6 reconstitutes late mtLSU biogenesis in vitro and shows that GTPBP6 triggers a molecular switch and progression to a near-mature PTC state. Additionally, cryo-EM analysis of GTPBP6-treated mature mitochondrial ribosomes reveals the structural basis for the dual-role of GTPBP6 in ribosome biogenesis and recycling. Together, these results provide a framework for understanding step-wise PTC folding as a critical conserved quality control checkpoint.
ScienceNature.com

Genetic variants in bone morphogenetic proteins signaling pathway might be involved in palatal rugae phenotype in humans

This study investigated, if genetic variants in BMP2, BMP4 and SMAD6 are associated with variations in the palatal rugae pattern in humans. Dental casts and genomic DNA from 75 patients were evaluated. Each patient was classified as follows: total amount of rugae; bilateral symmetry in the amount, length and shape of the palatal rugae; presence of secondary or fragmentary palatal rugae; presence of unifications; predominant shape; and predominant direction of the palatal rugae. The genetic variants in BMP2 (rs1005464 and rs235768), BMP4 (rs17563) and SMAD6 (rs2119261 and rs3934908) were genotyped. Genotype distribution was compared between palatal rugae patterns using the chi-square test (alpha = 0.05). The allele A was associated with the presence of secondary or fragmentary rugae for rs1005464 (OR = 2.5, 95%CI 1.1–6.3; p = 0.014). Secondary or fragmentary rugae were associated with the G allele in rs17563 (OR = 2.1, 95%CI 1.1–3.9; p = 0.017). rs17563 was also associated with rugae unification (p = 0.017 in the additive model). The predominant shape (wavy) was associated with rs2119261 (p = 0.023 in the additive model). The left–right symmetry of the length of primary rugae was associated with rs3934908 in the recessive model (OR = 3.6, 95%CI 1.2–11.7; p = 0.025). In conclusion, genetic variants in the BMP pathway impacted on palatal rugae pattern.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Osteocrin, a novel myokine, prevents diabetic cardiomyopathy via restoring proteasomal activity

Proteasomal activity is compromised in diabetic hearts that contributes to proteotoxic stresses and cardiac dysfunction. Osteocrin (OSTN) acts as a novel exercise-responsive myokine and is implicated in various cardiac diseases. Herein, we aim to investigate the role and underlying molecular basis of OSTN in diabetic cardiomyopathy (DCM). Mice received a single intravenous injection of the cardiotrophic adeno-associated virus serotype 9 to overexpress OSTN in the heart and then were exposed to intraperitoneal injections of streptozotocin (STZ, 50 mg/kg) for consecutive 5 days to generate diabetic models. Neonatal rat cardiomyocytes were isolated and stimulated with high glucose to verify the role of OSTN in vitro. OSTN expression was reduced by protein kinase B/forkhead box O1 dephosphorylation in diabetic hearts, while its overexpression significantly attenuated cardiac injury and dysfunction in mice with STZ treatment. Besides, OSTN incubation prevented, whereas OSTN silence aggravated cardiomyocyte apoptosis and injury upon hyperglycemic stimulation in vitro. Mechanistically, OSTN treatment restored protein kinase G (PKG)-dependent proteasomal function, and PKG or proteasome inhibition abrogated the protective effects of OSTN in vivo and in vitro. Furthermore, OSTN replenishment was sufficient to prevent the progression of pre-established DCM and had synergistic cardioprotection with sildenafil. OSTN protects against DCM via restoring PKG-dependent proteasomal activity and it is a promising therapeutic target to treat DCM.
ScienceNature.com

A reporter system for enriching CRISPR/Cas9 knockout cells in technically challenging settings like patient models

CRISPR/Cas9 represents a valuable tool to determine protein function, but technical hurdles limit its use in challenging settings such as cells unable to grow in vitro like primary leukemia cells and xenografts derived thereof (PDX). To enrich CRISPR/Cas9-edited cells, we improved a dual-reporter system and cloned the genomic target sequences of the gene of interest (GOI) upstream of an out-of-frame fluorochrome which was expressed only upon successful gene editing. To reduce rounds of in vivo passaging required for PDX leukemia growth, targets of 17 GOI were cloned in a row, flanked by an improved linker, and PDX cells were lentivirally transduced for stable expression. The reporter enriched scarce, successfully gene-edited PDX cells as high as 80%. Using the reporter, we show that KO of the SRC-family kinase LYN increased the response of PDX cells of B precursor cell ALL towards Vincristine, even upon heterozygous KO, indicating haploinsufficiency. In summary, our reporter system enables enriching KO cells in technically challenging settings and extends the use of gene editing to highly patient-related model systems.
ScienceNature.com

A cohort autopsy study defines COVID-19 systemic pathogenesis

Severe COVID-19 disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 is frequently accompanied by dysfunction of the lungs and extrapulmonary organs. However, the organotropism of SARS-CoV-2 and the port of virus entry for systemic dissemination remain largely unknown. We profiled 26 COVID-19 autopsy cases from four cohorts in Wuhan, China, and determined the systemic distribution of SARS-CoV-2. SARS-CoV-2 was detected in the lungs and multiple extrapulmonary organs of critically ill COVID-19 patients up to 67 days after symptom onset. Based on organotropism and pathological features of the patients, COVID-19 was divided into viral intrapulmonary and systemic subtypes. In patients with systemic viral distribution, SARS-CoV-2 was detected in monocytes, macrophages, and vascular endothelia at blood–air barrier, blood–testis barrier, and filtration barrier. Critically ill patients with long disease duration showed decreased pulmonary cell proliferation, reduced viral RNA, and marked fibrosis in the lungs. Permanent SARS-CoV-2 presence and tissue injuries in the lungs and extrapulmonary organs suggest direct viral invasion as a mechanism of pathogenicity in critically ill patients. SARS-CoV-2 may hijack monocytes, macrophages, and vascular endothelia at physiological barriers as the ports of entry for systemic dissemination. Our study thus delineates systemic pathological features of SARS-CoV-2 infection, which sheds light on the development of novel COVID-19 treatment.