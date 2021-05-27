Evolutionarily conserved hierarchical gene regulatory networks for plant salt stress response
Plant cells constantly alter their gene expression profiles to respond to environmental fluctuations. These continuous adjustments are regulated by multi-hierarchical networks of transcription factors. To understand how such gene regulatory networks (GRNs) have stabilized evolutionarily while allowing for species-specific responses, we compare the GRNs underlying salt response in the early-diverging and late-diverging plants Marchantia polymorpha and Arabidopsis thaliana. Salt-responsive GRNs, constructed on the basis of the temporal transcriptional patterns in the two species, share common trans-regulators but exhibit an evolutionary divergence in cis-regulatory sequences and in the overall network sizes. In both species, WRKY-family transcription factors and their feedback loops serve as central nodes in salt-responsive GRNs. The divergent cis-regulatory sequences of WRKY-target genes are probably associated with the expansion in network size, linking salt stress to tissue-specific developmental and physiological responses. The WRKY modules and highly linked WRKY feedback loops have been preserved widely in other plants, including rice, while keeping their binding-motif sequences mutable. Together, the conserved trans-regulators and the quickly evolving cis-regulatory sequences allow salt-responsive GRNs to adapt over a long evolutionary timescale while maintaining some consistent regulatory structure. This strategy may benefit plants as they adapt to changing environments.www.nature.com