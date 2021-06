Today the State Board of Education takes up the proposed administrative rule that Gov. Ron DeSantis has touted as his way to keep “critical race theory” out of Florida’s public schools. The rule doesn’t mention by name that college-level academic approach that most district officials say they don’t use. It has raised the concerns of many teachers, though, who worry about the language that appears to threaten punishment for “indoctrinating” students or voicing their opinions in classrooms. The Florida Education Association has offered some alternate wording it says might get at the state’s goal of teaching historical facts, not opinion, and eyes turn to the governor-appointed board to see how it will handle the debate. Watch for yourself on The Florida Channel, starting at 9 a.m. Now, on to today’s Florida education news.