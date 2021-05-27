Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming, PA

H.S. Roundup: Comets boys lacrosse, Royals boys volleyball win district titles

By Times Leader
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 21 days ago
Crestwood rolled to the District 2 Class 2A boys lacrosse championship Thursday, defeating Wyoming Seminary 16-2. Crestwood’s offense was led by Trey Zabroski (6 goals, 1 assist) and Chandler O’Farrell (5 goals). Also contributing were Nick Curry (2 goals, 1 assist), Noah Schultz (2 goals, 1 assist) and Brendan Dennis (1 goal, 3 assists). Dean Fey had eight saves for Crestwood. Myles Standish and Jack Herron scored the only goals for Seminary. BOYS VOLLEYBALL Holy Redeemer 3, Dock Mennonite 1 Holy Redeemer defeated Dock Mennonite in four sets 13-25, 25-23, 25-15 and 25-20 to secure its 10th consecutive District 2 championship. Matt Prociak (12 kills, 12 blocks), Matt Spiccioli (11 kills, 2 blocks) and Matt Albrecht (9 kills, 3 blocks, 10 points, 4 digs) led the offensive charge for Redeemer. BASEBALL Wyoming Area 9, Valley View 4 Wyoming Area secured the win by scoring five runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Valley View in a District 2 Class 4A semifinal game. The Warriors (10-6) will host Honesdale (9-13) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the district title. Jack Mathis (2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs) led Wyoming Area’s offense. JJ Hood pitched 6.1 innings with 12 strikeouts to pick up the win. He was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Zack Kovalchik went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBI and one run scored for Valley View. Honesdale 3, Dallas 2 Paul Meagher doubled in the winning run in the top of the seventh as fourth-seeded Honesdale defeated top-seeded Dallas in a D2-4A semifinal game. Honesdale (9-13) will play at third-seeded Wyoming Area (10-6) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the championship. Zach Paczewski was 3-for-4 with a double for Dallas, which finished its season at 13-6. Ryan Collins was 2-for-3 and Joe Peters had the other hit and an RBI. Aiden Conrad also had an RBI. Hazleton Area 10, Williamsport 0 (5 inn.) Hazleton Area ran its record to 21-0 with a shutout of Williamsport in the D2/4 Class 6A semifinals. The Cougars will host Wilkes-Barre Area (9-11) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the tournament crown. Jatnk Diaz (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI) and Luke Russo (3-for-4, 2 RBI) led Hazleton Area’s offense. Nick Biasi earned the win for the Cougars, throwing five innings and striking out nine while allowing one hit. Wilkes-Barre Area 11, Delaware Valley 8 Wilkes-Barre Area scored six runs in the third inning to secure an 11-8 victory over Delaware Valley in a D2/4 Class 6A semifinal. The Wolfpack (9-11) plays at Hazleton Area (21-0) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the championship. Ryan Novakowski earned the win on the mound and went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and one run scored to lead Wilkes-Barre Area. Christian Galimi went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored for Delaware Valley. Lake-Lehman 6, Lakeland 0 Nick Finarelli pitched a two-hitter and struck out 14 as Lake-Lehman defeated Lakeland in a D2-3A semifinal game. The top-seeded Black Knights (15-2) will host seventh-seeded Scranton Prep (6-11) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for the title. Both teams have clinched state playoff berths. Cole Morio led the Lehman offense with the team’s only two RBI. SOFTBALL Tunkhannock 10, Valley View 0 (5 inn.) Tunkhannock advanced to the D2-4A championship game with a victory over Valley View. Tunkhannock (19-2) will host Berwick (13-8) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the title. Nicole Howell (3-for-3, 2 RBI) led Tunkhannock’s offense while Kaya Hannon (5 IP, 0 ER, 4 SO) earned the win in the circle. West Scranton 3, Pittston Area 1 Despite allowing 11 hits, Mia Butka held Pittston Area’s offense to only one run as West Scranton defeated Pittston Area in a D2-5A semifinal, ending the Patriots’ season. Butka struck out four and walked none as she went the distance. West Scranton’s offense was led by Olivia Dougher, who was 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. Kallie Booth went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and one run scored for Pittston Area. H.S. BASEBALL District 2 Class 4A Semifinals Wyoming Area 9, Valley View 4 Wyoming Area`AB`H`R`BI Melberger cf`3`2`1`1 Noone 2b`4`1`1`0 Kelleher c`2`1`0`0 Hood p-1b`3`0`2`2 Sorick lf-p`0`0`0`0 Lawall 1b-lf`3`0`1`0 Morgan rf`4`1`1`1 Supey dh`3`1`0`0 Mathis 3b`4`2`2`3 Wiedl ss`4`0`1`0 Little cr`0`1`0`0 Totals`30`9`9`7 Valley View`AB`R`H`BI Cesarini lf`3`1`1`0 Reese 3b`2`1`0`0 Grundt 1b`3`1`1`0 St. Ledger rf`3`0`1`2 Smith rf`1`0`0`0 Stafursky p-2b`4`0`2`0 Kovalchik cf-p`3`1`3`2 Ruby ss`4`0`0`0 Rissinger c`3`0`0`0 Cole dh-cf`3`0`1`0 Bushta cr`0`0`0`0 Totals`29`4`9`4 Wyoming Area`200`020`5 — 9 Valley View`201`000`1 — 4 2B — Mathis (WYMN), Stafursky, Cesarini, Kovalchik (VLLY); HR — Kovalchik Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO Hood W`6.1`7`4`4`3`12 Sorick`0.2`2`0`0`0`2 Valley View`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO Stafursky L`6.1`8`7`3`3`5 Kovalchik`0.2`1`2`2`2`0 District 2 Class 4A Semifinals Honesdale 3, Dallas 2 Honesdale`AB`R`H`BI Meagher ss`4`1`2`1 Branning p-rf`4`0`0`0 Mickel cf`3`0`0`0 Gombita 1b`3`0`1`1 Jackson 3b`3`0`0`0 Curreri dh`2`0`0`0 Jones lf`2`0`0`0 Hugaboom 2b`3`0`2`0 Tonkin c`3`1`0`0 Modrovsly rf-p`3`1`1`0 Totals`27`3`6`2 Dallas`AB`R`H`BI Lewis ss`4`0`0`0 Collins cf`3`1`2`0 Luksic c`2`0`0`0 Killian p`4`0`0`0 Adamski 3b`0`0`0`0 Weaver dh`4`0`0`0 JoePeters lf`2`1`1`1 Pokrinchak lf`0`0`0`0 Paczewski 2b`4`0`3`0 Conrad 1b`3`0`0`1 Leandri 1b`0`0`0`0 JoshPeters rf`2`0`0`0 Burgess ph`0`0`0`0 Totals`20`2`6`2 Honesdale`101`000`1 – 3 Dallas`010`010`0 – 2 2B – Meagher, Modrovsky, Paczewski. Honesdale`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO Branning`4`3`2`2`4`5 Modrovsky W`3`3`0`0`2`4 Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO Killian L`7`6`3`1`1`5 District 2/4 Class 6A Semifinals Hazleton Area 10, Williamsport 0 (5 inn.) Williamsport`AB`R`H`BI Taylor 2b`1`0`0`0 Vollman cf`2`0`0`0 B.Mazzante p`2`0`0`0 Collyer p`0`0`0`0 Berry ss`2`0`0`0 Murray lf`1`0`0`0 Gehr 1b`2`0`1`0 Q.Mazzante`0`0`0`0 Wright c`0`0`0`0 Aldenderfor dh`2`0`0`0 Robertson 3b`2`0`0`0 Aversa rf`2`0`0`0 Totals`16`0`1`0 Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI G.Russo c`3`1`2`2 L.Russo lf`4`2`3`2 Antolick 2b`2`0`1`2 Verbonitz 1b`3`2`2`1 Shamany cf`0`0`0`0 Diaz dh`3`1`2`3 Molinaro ss`3`0`1`0 Biasi p`2`0`0`0 Kilker 3b`2`0`0`0 Labuda`1`0`0`0 Schell rf`1`2`0`0 Mehalshick cr`0`2`0`0 Totals`24`10`11`10 Williamsport`000`00 — 0 Hazleton Area`161`11 — 10 2 B — Verbonitz; HR — Diaz Williamsport`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO B.Mazzante L`4`10`9`8`2`2 Collyer`0.1`1`1`1`1`1 Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO Biasi W`5`1`0`0`0`9 District 2/4 Class 6A Semifinals Wilkes-Barre Area 11, Delaware Valley 8 Delaware Valley`AB`R`H`BI Henn ss`4`2`2`0 Curabba pr`0`0`0`0 Cam. May c`2`2`1`0 Schutz 3b`2`1`0`0 Irving pr`0`0`0`0 Oliver lf`4`1`0`1 Natiello 2b`4`1`2`1 Cavallaro 1b`4`0`1`1 Estenes p`0`0`0`0 Galimi dh-p`4`1`3`1 Jason p`0`0`0`0 Hyams rf`2`0`0`0 McManus ph`1`0`0`0 Metzger cf`3`0`0`0 Cor. May ph`1`0`0`0 Totals`31`8`9`4 WBA`AB`R`H`BI Betancourt ss`5`0`0`0 Mehalchik lf`5`0`1`0 Clarke 2b-p`4`1`1`1 Gilgallon 1b`3`1`0`0 Prudente 3b`0`2`0`0 Sanchez ph`0`1`0`0 Bottger rf-3b`2`3`0`0 Simko cf`0`0`0`0 Koretz dh`3`1`2`3 Novakowski p-3b`3`1`2`3 Monahan`4`1`3`2 Totals`29`11`9`9 Delaware Valley`200`300`3 — 8 Wilkes-Barre Area`026`012`x — 11 2B — Galimi (DV), Clarke, Koretz, Novakowski (WBA) Delaware Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO Estenes L`2.1`4`8`1`2`2 Galimi`2.2`3`1`1`3`2 Jason`1`2`2`2`2`1 Wilkes-Barre Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO Novakowski W`6`7`5`3`1`7 Clarke`1`2`3`2`2`0 District 2 Class 3A Semifinals Lake-Lehman 6, Lakeland 0 Lakeland`AB`R`H`BI Fuga cf`3`0`1`0 Mullen p-ss`2`0`0`0 Uran 1b`3`0`0`0 Snyder lf`3`0`0`0 Lidy`2`0`0`0 Igneri ss`2`0`0`0 Gazella p`1`0`0`0 Proscia c`0`0`0`0 Kawash rf`3`0`0`0 Bullick 3b`1`0`0`0 Passiment ph`0`0`0`0 McGrane 2b`3`0`1`0 Totals`23`0`2`0 Lehman`AB`R`H`BI Paczewski 2b-p`3`2`1`0 Morio lf`3`1`1`2 Morgan cf`3`0`1`1 Jones cf`0`0`0`0 Federici 1b`2`1`1`0 G.Finarelli c`3`0`0`0 Spencer ss`3`0`0`0 N.Finarelli p`2`0`1`0 Bean 3b`3`1`1`0 Kaiser rf`2`0`1`0 Totals`24`6`7`2 Lakeland`000`000`0 — 0 Lake-Lehman`300`030`x — 6 Lakeland`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO Mullen L`5.0`7`6`3`2`4 Gazella`1.0`0`0`0`0`2 Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO N.Finarelli W`6.1`2`0`0`4`14 Paczewski`0.2`0`0`0`0`0 H.S. SOFTBALL District 2 Class 4A Semifinals Tunkhannock 10, Valley View 0 (5 inn.) Valley View`AB`R`H`BI Stafursky 3b`2`0`0`0 McVicar ss`2`0`0`0 Borosky 1b`2`0`0`0 Longworth p`2`0`0`0 E.Giovagnoli 2b`1`0`1`0 Marion c`2`0`1`0 Dupay`0`0`0`0 Sebastianelli rf`2`0`0`0 Bukhar lf`2`0`0`0 A.Giovagnoli cf`2`0`1`0 Totals`17`0`3`0 Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI McNeff 2b`4`2`1`0 Marabell c`3`0`0`0 Wood 1b`4`1`1`1 Parr`0`1`0`0 Howell lf`3`0`3`2 Schultz ss`3`1`1`2 Hannon p`3`1`0`0 Huff 3b`2`1`2`1 James cf`3`1`0`0 Kulsacavage rf`1`1`0`1 Gilroy`1`0`0`1 Iddings cr`0`1`0`0 Totals`27`10`8`8 Valley View`000`00 — 0 Tunkhannock`203`05 — 10 2B — McNeff Valley View`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO Longworth L`4.1`8`10`4`3`2 Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO Hannon W`5`3`0`0`1`4 District 2 Class 5A Semifinals West Scranton 3, Pittston Area 1 West Scranton`AB`R`H`BI Maloney ss`4`0`0`0 Butka p`2`1`1`0 Russo cf`3`1`0`0 Dougher 3b`3`1`2`1 Summa c`3`0`1`1 Noll 2b`3`0`1`0 Herne lf`3`0`0`0 Stevens rf`3`0`1`0 Walton dp`2`0`0`0 Gigliotti ph`1`0`0`0 Zimorowicz flex`0`0`0`0 Totals`27`3`6`2 Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI Booth rf`4`1`3`0 Weidlich cf`4`0`2`0 Para ss`4`0`1`1 Giardina lf`3`0`0`0 Callahan c`3`0`0`0 Dennis dp`3`0`3`0 Borthwick 3b`3`0`1`0 Lieback 1b`3`0`1`0 George 2b`3`0`0`0 Adams flex`0`0`0`0 Totals`30`1`11`1 West Scranton`300`000`0 — 3 Pittston Area`100`000`0 — 1 2B — Dougher (WST), Booth (PA); 3B — Booth West Scranton`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO Butka W`7`11`1`1`0`4 Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO Adams L`7`6`3`1`1`9
Times Leader

Times Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
City
Dallas, PA
City
Honesdale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Wyoming State
City
Lehman, PA
City
Berwick, PA
Wyoming, PA
Sports
City
Lehman Township, PA
City
Williamsport, PA
City
Tunkhannock, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Royals#Comets#Baseball#Wyoming Seminary#Dock Mennonite#Baseball Wyoming Area 9#Hazleton Area 10#Cougars#Wilkes Barre Area 11#Delaware Valley#Lake Lehman 6#Black Knights#Kaya Hannon Lrb#Pittston Area 1#Patriots#Supey#Ab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Senators cobbling together bipartisan U.S. infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday met with members of a bipartisan group of senators struggling to develop an infrastructure proposal that could make it through Congress while achieving President Joe Biden's goals. Twenty-one of the 100 senators, including 11 Republicans, nine Democrats...
Posted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."
Posted by
CBS News

Unemployment applications rise from a pandemic low, even as economy strengthens

The number of Americans filing for first-time jobless benefits increased last week for the first time in two months, even as numbers remained near a pandemic low. About 412,000 people filed for regular unemployment benefits in the week ended June 12, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday. That's a jump of 37,000 from the previous week's level.
Posted by
CNN

Putin praises Biden, calling him a 'professional' following Geneva summit

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin praised US President Joe Biden Thursday, describing him as a "professional" who is "completely knowledgeable on all issues," according to a Kremlin transcript of Putin's televised remarks. "Mr. Biden is a professional, and you need to be very careful when working with him so...