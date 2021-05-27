H.S. Roundup: Comets boys lacrosse, Royals boys volleyball win district titles

Crestwood rolled to the District 2 Class 2A boys lacrosse championship Thursday, defeating Wyoming Seminary 16-2. Crestwood’s offense was led by Trey Zabroski (6 goals, 1 assist) and Chandler O’Farrell (5 goals). Also contributing were Nick Curry (2 goals, 1 assist), Noah Schultz (2 goals, 1 assist) and Brendan Dennis (1 goal, 3 assists). Dean Fey had eight saves for Crestwood. Myles Standish and Jack Herron scored the only goals for Seminary.Holy Redeemer defeated Dock Mennonite in four sets 13-25, 25-23, 25-15 and 25-20 to secure its 10th consecutive District 2 championship. Matt Prociak (12 kills, 12 blocks), Matt Spiccioli (11 kills, 2 blocks) and Matt Albrecht (9 kills, 3 blocks, 10 points, 4 digs) led the offensive charge for Redeemer.Wyoming Area secured the win by scoring five runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Valley View in a District 2 Class 4A semifinal game. The Warriors (10-6) will host Honesdale (9-13) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the district title. Jack Mathis (2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs) led Wyoming Area’s offense. JJ Hood pitched 6.1 innings with 12 strikeouts to pick up the win. He was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Zack Kovalchik went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBI and one run scored for Valley View.Paul Meagher doubled in the winning run in the top of the seventh as fourth-seeded Honesdale defeated top-seeded Dallas in a D2-4A semifinal game. Honesdale (9-13) will play at third-seeded Wyoming Area (10-6) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the championship. Zach Paczewski was 3-for-4 with a double for Dallas, which finished its season at 13-6. Ryan Collins was 2-for-3 and Joe Peters had the other hit and an RBI. Aiden Conrad also had an RBI.Hazleton Area ran its record to 21-0 with a shutout of Williamsport in the D2/4 Class 6A semifinals. The Cougars will host Wilkes-Barre Area (9-11) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the tournament crown. Jatnk Diaz (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI) and Luke Russo (3-for-4, 2 RBI) led Hazleton Area’s offense. Nick Biasi earned the win for the Cougars, throwing five innings and striking out nine while allowing one hit.Wilkes-Barre Area scored six runs in the third inning to secure an 11-8 victory over Delaware Valley in a D2/4 Class 6A semifinal. The Wolfpack (9-11) plays at Hazleton Area (21-0) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the championship. Ryan Novakowski earned the win on the mound and went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and one run scored to lead Wilkes-Barre Area. Christian Galimi went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored for Delaware Valley.Nick Finarelli pitched a two-hitter and struck out 14 as Lake-Lehman defeated Lakeland in a D2-3A semifinal game. The top-seeded Black Knights (15-2) will host seventh-seeded Scranton Prep (6-11) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for the title. Both teams have clinched state playoff berths. Cole Morio led the Lehman offense with the team’s only two RBI.Tunkhannock advanced to the D2-4A championship game with a victory over Valley View. Tunkhannock (19-2) will host Berwick (13-8) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the title. Nicole Howell (3-for-3, 2 RBI) led Tunkhannock’s offense while Kaya Hannon (5 IP, 0 ER, 4 SO) earned the win in the circle.Despite allowing 11 hits, Mia Butka held Pittston Area’s offense to only one run as West Scranton defeated Pittston Area in a D2-5A semifinal, ending the Patriots’ season. Butka struck out four and walked none as she went the distance. West Scranton’s offense was led by Olivia Dougher, who was 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. Kallie Booth went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and one run scored for Pittston Area.Melberger cf`3`2`1`1 Noone 2b`4`1`1`0 Kelleher c`2`1`0`0 Hood p-1b`3`0`2`2 Sorick lf-p`0`0`0`0 Lawall 1b-lf`3`0`1`0 Morgan rf`4`1`1`1 Supey dh`3`1`0`0 Mathis 3b`4`2`2`3 Wiedl ss`4`0`1`0 Little cr`0`1`0`0Cesarini lf`3`1`1`0 Reese 3b`2`1`0`0 Grundt 1b`3`1`1`0 St. Ledger rf`3`0`1`2 Smith rf`1`0`0`0 Stafursky p-2b`4`0`2`0 Kovalchik cf-p`3`1`3`2 Ruby ss`4`0`0`0 Rissinger c`3`0`0`0 Cole dh-cf`3`0`1`0 Bushta cr`0`0`0`0Mathis (WYMN), Stafursky, Cesarini, Kovalchik (VLLY);— KovalchikHood W`6.1`7`4`4`3`12 Sorick`0.2`2`0`0`0`2Stafursky L`6.1`8`7`3`3`5 Kovalchik`0.2`1`2`2`2`0Meagher ss`4`1`2`1 Branning p-rf`4`0`0`0 Mickel cf`3`0`0`0 Gombita 1b`3`0`1`1 Jackson 3b`3`0`0`0 Curreri dh`2`0`0`0 Jones lf`2`0`0`0 Hugaboom 2b`3`0`2`0 Tonkin c`3`1`0`0 Modrovsly rf-p`3`1`1`0Lewis ss`4`0`0`0 Collins cf`3`1`2`0 Luksic c`2`0`0`0 Killian p`4`0`0`0 Adamski 3b`0`0`0`0 Weaver dh`4`0`0`0 JoePeters lf`2`1`1`1 Pokrinchak lf`0`0`0`0 Paczewski 2b`4`0`3`0 Conrad 1b`3`0`0`1 Leandri 1b`0`0`0`0 JoshPeters rf`2`0`0`0 Burgess ph`0`0`0`02B – Meagher, Modrovsky, Paczewski.Branning`4`3`2`2`4`5 Modrovsky W`3`3`0`0`2`4Killian L`7`6`3`1`1`5Taylor 2b`1`0`0`0 Vollman cf`2`0`0`0 B.Mazzante p`2`0`0`0 Collyer p`0`0`0`0 Berry ss`2`0`0`0 Murray lf`1`0`0`0 Gehr 1b`2`0`1`0 Q.Mazzante`0`0`0`0 Wright c`0`0`0`0 Aldenderfor dh`2`0`0`0 Robertson 3b`2`0`0`0 Aversa rf`2`0`0`0G.Russo c`3`1`2`2 L.Russo lf`4`2`3`2 Antolick 2b`2`0`1`2 Verbonitz 1b`3`2`2`1 Shamany cf`0`0`0`0 Diaz dh`3`1`2`3 Molinaro ss`3`0`1`0 Biasi p`2`0`0`0 Kilker 3b`2`0`0`0 Labuda`1`0`0`0 Schell rf`1`2`0`0 Mehalshick cr`0`2`0`0Verbonitz;DiazB.Mazzante L`4`10`9`8`2`2 Collyer`0.1`1`1`1`1`1Biasi W`5`1`0`0`0`9Henn ss`4`2`2`0 Curabba pr`0`0`0`0 Cam. May c`2`2`1`0 Schutz 3b`2`1`0`0 Irving pr`0`0`0`0 Oliver lf`4`1`0`1 Natiello 2b`4`1`2`1 Cavallaro 1b`4`0`1`1 Estenes p`0`0`0`0 Galimi dh-p`4`1`3`1 Jason p`0`0`0`0 Hyams rf`2`0`0`0 McManus ph`1`0`0`0 Metzger cf`3`0`0`0 Cor. May ph`1`0`0`0Betancourt ss`5`0`0`0 Mehalchik lf`5`0`1`0 Clarke 2b-p`4`1`1`1 Gilgallon 1b`3`1`0`0 Prudente 3b`0`2`0`0 Sanchez ph`0`1`0`0 Bottger rf-3b`2`3`0`0 Simko cf`0`0`0`0 Koretz dh`3`1`2`3 Novakowski p-3b`3`1`2`3 Monahan`4`1`3`2Galimi (DV), Clarke, Koretz, Novakowski (WBA)Estenes L`2.1`4`8`1`2`2 Galimi`2.2`3`1`1`3`2 Jason`1`2`2`2`2`1Novakowski W`6`7`5`3`1`7 Clarke`1`2`3`2`2`0Fuga cf`3`0`1`0 Mullen p-ss`2`0`0`0 Uran 1b`3`0`0`0 Snyder lf`3`0`0`0 Lidy`2`0`0`0 Igneri ss`2`0`0`0 Gazella p`1`0`0`0 Proscia c`0`0`0`0 Kawash rf`3`0`0`0 Bullick 3b`1`0`0`0 Passiment ph`0`0`0`0 McGrane 2b`3`0`1`0Paczewski 2b-p`3`2`1`0 Morio lf`3`1`1`2 Morgan cf`3`0`1`1 Jones cf`0`0`0`0 Federici 1b`2`1`1`0 G.Finarelli c`3`0`0`0 Spencer ss`3`0`0`0 N.Finarelli p`2`0`1`0 Bean 3b`3`1`1`0 Kaiser rf`2`0`1`0Mullen L`5.0`7`6`3`2`4 Gazella`1.0`0`0`0`0`2N.Finarelli W`6.1`2`0`0`4`14 Paczewski`0.2`0`0`0`0`0Stafursky 3b`2`0`0`0 McVicar ss`2`0`0`0 Borosky 1b`2`0`0`0 Longworth p`2`0`0`0 E.Giovagnoli 2b`1`0`1`0 Marion c`2`0`1`0 Dupay`0`0`0`0 Sebastianelli rf`2`0`0`0 Bukhar lf`2`0`0`0 A.Giovagnoli cf`2`0`1`0McNeff 2b`4`2`1`0 Marabell c`3`0`0`0 Wood 1b`4`1`1`1 Parr`0`1`0`0 Howell lf`3`0`3`2 Schultz ss`3`1`1`2 Hannon p`3`1`0`0 Huff 3b`2`1`2`1 James cf`3`1`0`0 Kulsacavage rf`1`1`0`1 Gilroy`1`0`0`1 Iddings cr`0`1`0`0McNeffLongworth L`4.1`8`10`4`3`2Hannon W`5`3`0`0`1`4Maloney ss`4`0`0`0 Butka p`2`1`1`0 Russo cf`3`1`0`0 Dougher 3b`3`1`2`1 Summa c`3`0`1`1 Noll 2b`3`0`1`0 Herne lf`3`0`0`0 Stevens rf`3`0`1`0 Walton dp`2`0`0`0 Gigliotti ph`1`0`0`0 Zimorowicz flex`0`0`0`0Booth rf`4`1`3`0 Weidlich cf`4`0`2`0 Para ss`4`0`1`1 Giardina lf`3`0`0`0 Callahan c`3`0`0`0 Dennis dp`3`0`3`0 Borthwick 3b`3`0`1`0 Lieback 1b`3`0`1`0 George 2b`3`0`0`0 Adams flex`0`0`0`0Dougher (WST), Booth (PA);BoothButka W`7`11`1`1`0`4Adams L`7`6`3`1`1`9