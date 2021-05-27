State parks to welcome swimmers

Submitted by Orcas Senior Center. Join writer and historian Janet Oakley for her Meeting of the Minds talk on the Civilian Conservation Corps, which will highlight the work of the CCC on Orcas Island. Janet will discuss the history, structure, and projects of the CCC, as well as the CCC’s impact on Washington State, national parks, and the environment. Oakley has been researching and writing about the CCC in Washington State for the past 25. For two years, she was a Humanities Washington speaker traveling around the state talking about the CCC, particularly about its local camps. She and another historian secured a wonderful CCC worker statue for the Visitors Center in Glacier, Washington. To attend, go to the Orcas Senior Center website at orcasseniors.org on Wednesday, June 16, at 1 p.m. Pre-registration (not required) is available for those who would appreciate an email reminder. All are welcome.