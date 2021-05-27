Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

State parks to welcome swimmers

By Video play button
New Castle News
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState park swimming pools and beaches will be open this holiday weekend to welcome visitors. “Nothing says summer like the chance to take a dip in a pool or lake, and we’re pleased to be able to provide opportunities to cool off and have fun for our visitors this summer,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said.

www.ncnewsonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Swimming Pools#Beaches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
BusinessPosted by
LatticePublishing

States Spending the Most on Parks and Recreation

While the travel and tourism industry took a major hit during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people elected to stay home and avoid travel, outdoor recreation has remained a bright spot. Recent data from the Outdoor Industry Association showed a 2.4 percentage point jump in total outdoor participation among Americans...
Travelpaddling.com

Penrose Point State Park

Beautiful, calm cove. Must walk down a very steep paved path to get to the area. You can launch from the beach (can be muddy) or the dock (high for a kayak but we did it). You need a discover pass to park. Is right across from Lakebay Marina and Resort for lunch!
Addison Independent

Lemon Fair Sculpture Park welcomes new work

The Lemon Fair Sculpture Park is gearing up to to celebrate the many new pieces in the park including Susan Teare’s art installation, “Find Your Own Space,” on June 18, from 5 p.m. to sunset, with a rain date of June 20. The site-specific installation was created by the artist,...
Lancaster County, VAlocalscoopmagazine.com

State Parks: Nearby and Family-friendly

One of the original six state parks to open in 1936 with the Virginia State Park system, Westmoreland State Park occupies a stretch of one-and-a-half miles along the Potomac River (1,321 total acres) and is named for the county where it is located. Visitors to Westmoreland State Park will find...
southpasadenareview.com

Woodland Park Has a Welcoming Nature

Prior to the first volunteer day at the South Pasadena Arroyo Seco Woodland and Wildlife Park since before the COVID-19 pandemic, organizer Barbara Eisenstein had some doubts. “I was nervous about it, that nobody would show up” to help at the oasis commonly known as the South Pasadena Nature Park, she said.
LifestyleTribune-Star

Shades State Park stargazing party

Shades State Park is hosting a stargazing party at one of the darkest night skies in Indiana from 10 p.m. to midnight on June 19 along the park road to the Pine Hills parking lot. The Wabash Valley Astronomical Society will have telescopes set up for visitors to see planets,...
Camden, SCsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

The Magic of Goodale State Park

Park Ranger John Wells wants more people to enjoy the magic of Goodale State Park near Camden. It’s free to enter – call at noon if you want to speak with a ranger about amenities or rentals. Rent or bring your own canoe or kayack and, if you want, your fishing license, too! Wells truly loves this park he supervises. He waxes eloquently as he describes it this way: Tall cypress trees that enchant the eye, a Civil War-era mill pond that abounds with wildlife, some of the best flat-water kayaking in South Carolina and a one-and-a-half-mile sandy nature trail waiting to be explored, all can be found at Goodale State Park. The 3-mile Canoe Trail is a “must do” experience for any able to explore Big Pine Creek that feeds the 140-acre lake. Carnivorous plants and lily pads, eagles and herons all abound.
Islands Sounder

The CCC and Moran State Park

Submitted by Orcas Senior Center. Join writer and historian Janet Oakley for her Meeting of the Minds talk on the Civilian Conservation Corps, which will highlight the work of the CCC on Orcas Island. Janet will discuss the history, structure, and projects of the CCC, as well as the CCC’s impact on Washington State, national parks, and the environment. Oakley has been researching and writing about the CCC in Washington State for the past 25. For two years, she was a Humanities Washington speaker traveling around the state talking about the CCC, particularly about its local camps. She and another historian secured a wonderful CCC worker statue for the Visitors Center in Glacier, Washington. To attend, go to the Orcas Senior Center website at orcasseniors.org on Wednesday, June 16, at 1 p.m. Pre-registration (not required) is available for those who would appreciate an email reminder. All are welcome.
Cranberry Township, PAthecranberryeagle.com

Welcome sight at Graham Park

Graham Park was a welcome sight last Saturday. After enduring a year of either no community sports activity at all or very limited crowds at the events that did take place, I loved the atmosphere at that Cranberry Township facility. Hundreds of people were milling about at the North Mid-Atlantic...
Bellevue, IAdewittobserver.com

Keeney reunion is at Bellevue State Park

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual Keeney Reunion is back on the third Sunday of July, as has been the case for many years. Family members and relatives are asked to jot the reunion down on their calendars for future reference. The reunion will be held on...
TravelPosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Invasive Species Found on Boat Trying to Enter Yellowstone NP

During a routine inspection of a visitors boat inside Yellowstone National Park last week, an inspector found an invasive species attached to the vessel, according to a press release from the National Park Service. The Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) discovered on the boat at Grant Village was quagga mussels, and...
Grand Junction, COnbc11news.com

Friends of Highline Lake State Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Friends of Highline Lake State Park is a new nonprofit to fundraise for the state park. It was created in February to raise money to make much needed improvements and repairs to the popular Highline Lake State Park. “Highline lake has been in existence since...
Traveljerseysbest.com

What is the State Parks Vax Pass?

Every New Jerseyan who is fully vaccinated or receives their first COVID-19 vaccination shot by July 4 is eligible to receive a free season “State Parks Vax Pass” that’s good for entrance at any state park for the rest of 2021 — from Memorial Day weekend through the end of the calendar year.
WSET

Miller Park Pool welcomes back community, reopens after two years

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — For swimmers out there, there's some good news. Miller Park Pool is back up and running this summer. This year Athletics and Aquatics Supervisor, Avery Watkins said they will have special events. That will include events like paws in the pool, National Guard Day, and even...
Theater & Dancesmithmountainlake.com

Music returns to SML State Park

Bluegrass music is returning to Smith Mountain Lake State Park. Three bands have been scheduled for this year’s Ray Judd’s Music in the Park summer series, sponsored by the park’s Friends group. Acts will perform on the fourth Saturdays of the month. This summer acts include. June 26 – Two...
Traveltripsavvy.com

Allegany State Park: The Complete Guide

Stretching for almost 65,000 acres, Allegany State Park in southwestern New York is the state's largest state park. It's divided into two regions, the Red House Area in the north and the Quaker Area in the south. Both parts offer campsites, lakes and swimming areas, and hiking, biking, and skiing trails. A short drive from both Buffalo and Rochester, Allegany State Park is a regional favorite for outdoor activities and especially camping, as there's space for hundreds of people to stay here in all seasons. Make an extended visit by combining a trip to this state park with the adjoining Allegheny National Forest, over the border in Pennsylvania. Here's what you need to know about visiting Allegany State Park, whether on a day trip or a longer visit.
LifestyleRapid City Journal

State park centennial a success

Last weekend saw the 100th anniversary of Chadron State Park. Opening in 1921, it became the first state park in Nebraska and birthed the Nebraska State Park System. Prior to the centennial kick off, Park Superintendent Gregg Galbraith got a surprise from Sharon Rickenbach and Junice Dagen of the Dawes County Historical Museum, who passed along the Chadron Chamber of Commerce’s member of the Month Award to the park. The announcement was made prior to the Friday morning meeting of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
TravelEvening Star

State Parks Calendar

Chain O’Lakes State Park, Pokagon State Park and the Trine State Recreation Area offer activities for a range of ages. Entry fees for state parks are $7 for in-state vehicles, $9 for out of state. Here are some upcoming events for the state properties. Today. • Purple Martin Nest Check,...
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Park City Lodging is Best of State

Park City Lodging, Inc., premier provider of vacation rentals and home management services, is honored to have been named Best of State for the third year in a row in the Vacation Rental category. The Best of State Awards were created to recognize outstanding individuals, organizations, and businesses in Utah.
Wyoming Statecwam-us.org

Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources

Wyoming State Parks is looking for forty energetic employees for this summer! The employment period will run from June 16 through November 15, 2021. Apply here: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/wyoming by searching job code “ATTP99 024-St. Parks & Historic Sites”. Maintenance and Fee employees will be paid $9.00 to $14.00 per hour, and...