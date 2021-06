Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology. A BYU graduate student has created a miniature windshield wiper for cleaning laparoscopy camera lenses, allowing surgeons to focus on patients without having to remove and reinsert laparoscopes constantly during surgery. Laparoscopes have to be pulled out and wiped clean every 5–8 minutes, posing a risk to patients as well as increasing doctoral expense times. Jacob Sheffield developed this technology in the Compliant Mechanisms Research Lab on campus with help from BYU professor Larry Howell and mechanical engineering undergraduate Amanda Lytle. The device is called LaparoVision and is so small it can rest on the end of a finger. The device is inspired by origami mechanisms.