NMSU names Graduate School faculty fellow

Carol Flinchbaugh, associate professor at New Mexico State University, was recently appointed as a faculty fellow in the NMSU Graduate School. In her new role, effective June 1, Flinchbaugh will work closely with Luis Cifuentes, vice president for research and dean of the Graduate School, and Denise Esquibel, associate dean of the Graduate School, to support the leadership and management of the Graduate School. She also will support graduate student recruitment and admissions, strategic and academic leadership of learning, and teaching and the student experience in the Graduate School.