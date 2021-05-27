Avid's Jeff Rosica elected board chair of Boston Arts Academy Foundation
Avid Technology CEO and president Jeff Rosica has been elected board chairman of Boston Arts Academy Foundation, an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises essential funds for Boston Arts Academy (BAA), the city’s only public high school for the visual and performing arts. Longtime BAA Foundation chair Lee Pelton will be recognized as chairman emeritus, as he also becomes president and CEO of The Boston Foundation.www.shootonline.com