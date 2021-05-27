Avid's Jeff Rosica elected board chair of Boston Arts Academy Foundation

She’s honored to be in same class as civil rights lawyer and scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw—and another of her heroes, Oprah Winfrey. As a first-year law student in 1994, Angela Onwuachi-Willig felt so alienated and alone she wondered if there was a place for her in the legal world. Then she was introduced to critical race theory (CRT)—a school of thought holding that racism, both individualized and structural, is not an aberration. It is embedded in our everyday lives. The term CRT was coined by civil rights lawyer and scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw. The CRT scholars and voices that Onwuachi-Willig read and heard during law school helped her envision a space for herself in the field, providing the foundation that would underpin her scholarly work.