CB Public Works Launches New Road Closure Map
The City of Council Bluffs Public Works Department is pleased to announce a new interactive map designed to inform residents of local road construction and road closures. The road closures map is a geographic information system (GIS) map that identifies the exact locations of road closures in Council Bluffs. Closures listed on the map include full road closures, partial road closures, lane restrictions, and plans for future closures.www.councilbluffs-ia.gov