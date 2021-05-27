Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Council Bluffs, IA

CB Public Works Launches New Road Closure Map

councilbluffs-ia.gov
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Council Bluffs Public Works Department is pleased to announce a new interactive map designed to inform residents of local road construction and road closures. The road closures map is a geographic information system (GIS) map that identifies the exact locations of road closures in Council Bluffs. Closures listed on the map include full road closures, partial road closures, lane restrictions, and plans for future closures.

www.councilbluffs-ia.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Local
Iowa Traffic
Council Bluffs, IA
Traffic
Council Bluffs, IA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Walsh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Water Pollution#Road Closures#Gis#Councilbluffs Ia#Gov Publicworks#Council Bluffs Mayor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Recycling
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.