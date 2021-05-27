Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Reds, city leaders announce special Re-Opening Day events

By James Pilcher, WKRC
WSYX ABC6
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - June 2 is the first day that Ohio's health restrictions will be dropped and the Reds want to celebrate, especially after two years without a traditional Opening Day. They're calling it Re-Opening Day and the team hopes to pack Great American Ball Park for the first day...

abc6onyourside.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cranley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Leaders#Community Leaders#Team Leaders#Wkrc#Great American#The Philadelphia Phillies#Fcc#Re Opening Day#Special Ticket Deals#Commerce#Church#Special Deals#Fountain Square#School#Turnout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Tuesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cincinnati: 1. 934 E McMillan St (513) 281-6334; 2. 4630 Aicholtz Rd (513) 528-8920; 3. 9939 Montgomery Rd (513) 793-1620; 4. 11390 Montgomery Rd (513) 247-7760; 5. 3760 Paxton Ave (513) 871-0725; 6. 3491 N Bend Rd (513) 598-7520; 7. 8421 Winton Rd (513) 728-8650; 8. 7132 Hamilton Ave (513) 728-2720; 9. 8241 Vine St (513) 821-9660; 10. 4500 Montgomery Rd (513) 841-6620; 11. 7385 Wooster Pike (513) 271-9320; 12. 4777 Kenard Ave (513) 681-7916; 13. 450 Ohio Pike (513) 528-6131; 14. 2310 Ferguson Rd (513) 922-8194; 15. 10595 Springfield Pike (513) 771-2970; 16. 2120 Beechmont Ave (513) 232-4474; 17. 5910 Harrison Ave (513) 574-5044; 18. 4613 Marburg Ave (513) 782-5120; 19. 3609 Warsaw Ave (513) 598-7890; 20. 4530 Eastgate Blvd #500 (513) 943-6340; 21. 7580 Beechmont Ave (513) 233-4420; 22. 1 W Corry St (513) 872-1520; 23. 1212 W Kemper Rd (513) 742-2000; 24. 5080 Delhi Pike (513) 451-7050; 25. 6165 Glenway Ave (513) 719-2420; 26. 3636 Springdale Rd (513) 639-9920; 27. 888 Eastgate N Dr 513-943-5710; 28. 6550 Harrison Ave 513-598-2010; 29. 3195 Geier Dr 513-458-2410; 30. 3711 Stone Creek Blvd 513-245-7510; 31. 5375 N Bend Rd 513-661-0800; 32. 815 Clepper Ln 513-753-4865; 33. 398 Anderson Ferry Rd 513-922-6331; 34. 8210 Winton Rd 513-931-5411; 35. 6918 Hamilton Ave 513-931-1717; 36. 3 W Corry St 513-751-3444; 37. 7135 Beechmont Ave 513-231-8714; 38. 6204 Montgomery Rd 513-731-2272; 39. 385 Northland Blvd 513-825-6446; 40. 3822 Paxton Ave 513-871-4615; 41. 1982 8 Mile Rd 513-474-4723; 42. 2335 John Gray Rd 513-825-3862; 43. 5508 Bridgetown Rd 513-574-1978; 44. 719 Ohio Pike 513-753-7578; 45. 5403 N Bend Rd 513-662-1459; 46. 2320 Boudinot Ave 513-347-3359; 47. 9775 Colerain Ave 513-385-6900; 48. 9 W Mitchell Ave 513-641-2426; 49. 1776 E Seymour Ave 513-351-3931; 50. 3105 Glendale Milford Rd 513-563-0546; 51. 601 Race St 513-929-4316; 52. 4241 Glenway Ave 513-921-7722; 53. 7398 Wooster Pike 513-271-3131; 54. 2203 Beechmont Ave 513-232-7200; 55. 406 Main St 513-721-0840; 56. 4370 Eastgate Square Dr 513-753-3200; 57. 8451 Colerain Ave 513-245-9458; 58. 4000 Red Bank Rd 513-351-9818; 59. 2322 Ferguson Rd 513-922-8881; 60. 1143 Smiley Ave 513-825-4423; 61. 2801 Cunningham Dr 513-769-1124; 62. 10240 Colerain Ave 513-385-0083;
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

Dr. Know: 1974 Opening Day, a Peculiar Dentist Sign, and Ku Klux Klothes

Last month’s Opening Day got me thinking about baseball great Henry Aaron’s passing in January. So few Cincinnatians seem to remember that he tied Babe Ruth’s home run record right here, on Opening Day in 1974. And they’ve completely forgotten the streaker on the same day. Remind us of this double historic event! —PLAY BALLS!
Loveland, OHtelecompetitor.com

Cincinnati Bell Adds Another UniCity Smart City

Loveland, OH and Cincinnati Bell are partnering to bring smart city capabilities and free public WiFi to most of the city’s downtown. The service provider’s UniCity Smart City practice has deployed the technology to the area from the Little Miami River to the East Loveland Nature Preserve. “Cincinnati Bell has...
Cincinnati, OHbondbuyer.com

Public Finance Associate in Cincinnati, OH

Dinsmore & Shohl, a prominent national law firm with over 725 attorneys in 29 cities, has an immediate opportunity available for a Public Finance Associate in the Cincinnati office. Ideal candidates should have a minimum of 3 years of experience in public, municipal, or commercial finance. Responsibilities include serving as bond counsel, representing lenders, borrowers, and underwriters in a wide range of financial transactions, managing all levels of transactions through to closing, developing best practices, and utilizing all available resources to resolve legal issues and counsel clients. If you have strong general tax, corporate, or transactional experience and are interested in transitioning to public finance, we also encourage you to apply.
Cincinnati, OHWLWT 5

Jason Aldean coming to Cincinnati in August

CINCINNATI — Jason Aldean will be making a stop in Cincinnati this summer. The country music singer is bringing his Back in the Saddle 2021 tour with Lainey Wilson to Riverbend Music Center. The concert will be on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. “It’s been emotional being back on stage...
Public SafetyCincinnati CityBeat

Please Enable JavaScript

Www.citybeat.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.
Ohio StateWKRC

People must register to win one of Ohio's Vax-a-Million prizes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery have made a change in the Vax-a-Million campaign. Those who want to be part of the drawing must opt-in by registering. Previously, it was announced registered voters would be entered automatically. There will be five weekly $1...