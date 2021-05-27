Cancel
Arnold, MO

James “Jimmy” Alan Hunt II

 19 days ago

ARNOLD, Mo. — James “Jimmy” Alan Hunt II passed away in Arnold, Missouri on May 25, 2021. He was born on January 10, 1974, to the late Cynthia Cox and James Alan Hunt. Jimmy is survived by his loving partner of many years, Loretta Dorsey, of Arnold, Missouri; beloved daughters, Madison Paige Hunt and Marissa Nicole Hunt, and their mother Amy Johnson, of Imperial, Missouri, sisters Celeste (Catherine) Hunt, of Beaufort, South Carolina, Dana Withers, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, and Krista (Ryan) Bradshaw, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois; father James Hunt, of North Ft. Myers, Florida; Uncles T. Kendall (Patricia) Hunt, of Oak Park, Illinois, Kevin (Jacque) Hunt of Monroe, Washington, and Aunt Susan (Oscar) Laffitte, of Cape Coral, Florida.

