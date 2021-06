Start with the home field — or lack thereof. New Jersey Institute of Technology’s baseball team has to take bus rides to practices and games at Kean University. Then consider the roster — which includes players from California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Maryland. It is a hodgepodge of student-athletes who can meet the rigors of the acclaimed engineering school in Newark. Its top two position players, twin brothers David and Julio Marcano of Texas, landed at NJIT only after reaching out to coach Robbie McClellan themselves over email.