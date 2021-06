GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida men's golf team travels to Scottsdale, Ariz. for the 2021 NCAA Men's Golf Championships. The tournament is set to begin on Friday, May 28 and continue through Wednesday, June 2. The Gators will begin first round play on at 9:10 a.m. ET off the first hole, with their second-round tee time set for 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday off the tenth hole.