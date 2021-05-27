Cancel
Activist nominees elected to ExxonMobil board

Cover picture for the articleExxonMobil acknowledged that shareholders at its AGM yesterday voted to install two director nominees from activist investor Engine No 1. In a statement available at the time of writing, the company says that based on preliminary vote estimates shareholders elected eight ExxonMobil nominees to the board and that vote results for five nominees are too close to call. One of Engine No 1’s nominees was not elected, according to the energy company.

