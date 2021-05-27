Cancel
Wisconsin State

Marco, Case No. 2021-PR92

Winona Daily News
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, LA CROSSE COUNTY Amended Order Setting Time to Hear Petition for Administration and Deadline for Filing Claims (Formal Administration) Case No. 2021-PR92 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GERTRUDE A. MARCO D/O/D 3/18/2021 A Petition for Formal Administration was filed. THE COURT FINDS: The decedent, with date of birth 6\7/1929 and date of death 3\8\021 was domiciled in La Crosse County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 1908 Commercial St., Apt. 110, Bangor, WI 54614. THE COURT ORDERS: 1. The Petition be heard at the La Crosse County Courthouse, La Crosse Wisconsin, Room Branch 3-VIA ZOOM, before Circuit Court Judge/Circuit Court Commissioner Todd Bjerke, on June 24, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. You do not need to appear unless you object. The petition may be granted if there is no objection. 2. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is September 7, 2021. 3. A claim may be filed at the La Crosse County Courthouse, 333 Vine Street, La Crosse, Wisconsin, Room 1201 4. Heirship will be determined at the hearing on petition for final judgment. 5. Publication of this notice is notice to any persons whose names or addresses are unknown. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 608-785-9590 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. DATE SIGNED: May 25, 2021 Electronically signed by Todd W. Bjerke Circuit Court Judge Form completed by: Bryant Klos 505 King Street, Ste. 300, P.O. Box 1927 La Crosse, WI 54602-1927 Telephone Number 608-784-3540 Bar Number 1007955 5/27, 6/3, 6/10 LAC79939 WNAXLP.

