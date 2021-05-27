Cancel
Alachua County, FL

Concerts, festivals and water parks: Best bets for the weekend in Gainesville, Alachua County

 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLAYLIST AT THE POINTE: Celebration Pointe offers Playlist at the Point, a music event with an eclectic mix of music of all genres the fourth Friday of every month. From 7 to 9 tonight, Late Night Delivery will perform. Food from Celebration Pointe's restaurants will be available for dine-in or takeout. Celebration Pointe is located off of Interstate 75 and Archer Road at Celebration Pointe Avenue. For more information, call 333-9333 or visit celebrationpointe.com.

