Concerts, festivals and water parks: Best bets for the weekend in Gainesville, Alachua County

PLAYLIST AT THE POINTE: Celebration Pointe offers Playlist at the Point, a music event with an eclectic mix of music of all genres the fourth Friday of every month. From 7 to 9 tonight, Late Night Delivery will perform. Food from Celebration Pointe's restaurants will be available for dine-in or takeout. Celebration Pointe is located off of Interstate 75 and Archer Road at Celebration Pointe Avenue. For more information, call 333-9333 or visit celebrationpointe.com.