Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Legal Notice - Western Technical College Bid WTC-2103

Winona Daily News
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREQUEST FOR BID NO. WTC-2103 NOTICE TO VENDORS TO PROVIDE REFUSE SERVICE - WASTE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION FOR WESTERN TECHNICAL COLLEGE Notice is hereby given that sealed written bids will be received by Western Technical College District until 2:00 PM CDT on June 14, 2021. Bid documents may be obtained by downloading from Western's website https://www.westerntc.edu/rfps-and-bids. All bids must be submitted either electronically through DemandStar website or mailed in a sealed envelope which has the Bid Notice Number WTC-2103 REFUSE SERVICE - WASTE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION. The district reserves the right to reject any bid for due cause or to waive minor irregularities in any bid. All bids must be guaranteed for 60 days after the date of opening. Dated this 27th day of May 2021. The Board of the Western Technical College District, Roger Stanford, President/District Director 5/27 LAC79874 WNAXLP.

www.winonadailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtc#Demandstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Recycling
Related
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

INVITATION FOR BIDS NOTICE IS ...

INVITATION FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Article 5A of the General Municipal Law of the State of New York that sealed bids are sought by THE CITY OF ONEONTA, NEW YORK For: CONTRACT 2021-G-005 2021 Neahwa Park Dog Park Fence installation Contract 2021-G-005 Sealed bids will be received by the Purchasing Agent, John Janitz, at his office at City Hall, 258 Main Street, Oneonta, NY, until 2:00 p.m., June 24, 2021 at which time bids will be opened and read. Contract Documents and Specifications, are on file at 258 Main Street, Oneonta, New York 13820, Office of the Purchasing Agent. Copies of the Contract Documents may be requested from the Purchasing Department during regular office hours. Bids can be emailed or will be mailed to bidders on request. A $5 non-refundable fee to be charged for mailing each set when mailing is requested. All checks, money orders, etc., shall be made payable to the City of Oneonta. Bid documents are also available on the internet at www.govbids.com on the link "Empire State Purchasing Group." Addenda, if any, will be issued to only those persons whose name and address are on record with the Owner as having obtained the Contract Documents. Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages set forth in the Contract Documents (see Exhibits) must be paid on this project; that the Contractor must insure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, creed, color, religion, sex or national origin. The Contractor must also be aware that he must comply with the State wage rates under New York State Department of Labor PRC# 2021005893, as well as Labor Law 220, section 220-h, which requires that on all public work projects of at least $250,000.00, all laborers, workers and mechanics on the site be certified as having successfully completed the OSHA 10-hour construction safety and health course. The Contractor must also be aware that in conformance with Workers' Compensation Law 57, contractor must provide either form CE-200 (Certificate of Attestation of Exemption from NYS Workers Compensation and/or Disability Benefits Coverage), or form C-105.2 (Certificate of Workers' Compensation Insurance), or form SI-12 (Certificate of Workers' Compensation Self-Insurance) http://www.wcb.state.ny.us/content/main/Employers/IM.pdf before Notice to Proceed can be issued. Bidders are responsible for the timely delivery of their Bid proposal to the proper department as indicated in this "Invitation to Bid". Bid proposals received after the date and time specified in the Invitation shall be considered unresponsive and will be returned to the Bidder unopened. The City of Oneonta does not accept bids by fax or email. Bidders are advised not to rely on the Postal Service or any other mail delivery service for the timely and proper delivery of their bid proposals. In the event of a tie bid, the winning bidder will be selected by coin toss. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all Bids or waive any informality in the Bidding. Bids may be held by the Owner for a period not to exceed forty-five (45) days from the date of the openings of Bids for the purpose of reviewing the Bids and investigate the qualifications of the Bidders, prior to awarding the Contract. This Contract is subject to New York State wage rate schedules. Date: June 16, 2021 John Janitz, Purchasing Agent City of Oneonta, New York.
Palatine, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

NOTICE TO BID VILLAGE OF PALAT...

NOTICE TO BID VILLAGE OF PALATINE - DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS 2021 WATER SYSTEM INTERCONNECT BOOSTER STATION AND WATER MAIN CONTRACT DPW-2126 Sealed proposals will be received by the Village of Palatine Department of Public Works until 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in the office of the Village Manager, 2nd floor of the Village Hall, 200 E. Wood Street, Palatine, Illinois 60067. Project DPW-2126 for which proposals are being sought includes providing all materials, labor, tools, equipment, and construction methods for the installation of a pre- manufactured booster station including two 40 hp booster pumps, SCADA and integration, approximately 2,690 feet of 12-inch water main, 6 valve vaults, 2 valve boxes, 5 fire hydrants, traffic control, parkway restoration, pavement restoration, and other miscellaneous items of work in the Village of Palatine. All bids must be submitted on forms furnished by the Village of Palatine. Bid documents are only available by download free of charge at: https://esuite.palatine.il.us/eSuite.OpenBidder/ Each proposal shall be accompanied by a bid bond, certified check, cashier's check, or bank draft in an amount equal to five percent of the bid, payable to the Village of Palatine, as a guarantee that if the bid is accepted, the bidder will execute a contract and furnish a contract bond as set forth in the Project Documents. In case the bidder fails to file such contract and bond, the amount of the check or bid bond shall be forfeited to the Village of Palatine as liquidated damages. Sealed bids will be opened and publicly read aloud at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Community Meeting Room A of the Village Hall, 200 E. Wood Street, Palatine, Illinois 60067. Award of Contract DPW-2126, if one is to be made, is tentatively scheduled by the Village Council at their regular meeting to be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 12, 2021. The letting of this contract is subject to Illinois Prevailing Wage Act (820 ILCS 130/1-12). The Village of Palatine reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informalities in bidding, and to accept any proposal which the Village Council deems most favorable to the interests of the Village. Dated this 15th day of June, 2021. DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS Mathew D. Barry, P.E.Director of Public Works Published in Daily Herald June 15, 2021 (4565369) , posted 06/15/2021.
Quincy, CAPlumas County News

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

PUSD Facilities Maintenance Project – Re-roofing Portables REBID at Portola and Quincy, CA. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Facilities Maintenance Project at C. Roy Carmichael 895 West St, Portola, CA 96122 and Pioneer Elementary School, 175 N. Mill Creek Rd, Quincy, CA 95971 Bid Package PU2021.D.2 – Re-roofing Portables REBID. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 50 Church St, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above‑stated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “PUSD Facilities Maintenance Project at C. Roy Carmichael 895 West St, Portola, CA and Pioneer Elementary School, 175 N. Mill Creek Rd, Quincy, CA Bid Package PU2021.D.2 – Re-roofing Portables REBID. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.
Fairhaven, MAfairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice: Fairhaven Conservation Commission

The Fairhaven Conservation Commission will hold the following Public Hearings pursuant to the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act (M.G.L. c. 131, s. 40) and the Code of the Town of Fairhaven Chapter 192, Wetlands:. 1. CON 023-232: 240 Alden Road Notice of Intent filed by Jeff White for the installation of...
Carbon County, UTetvnews.com

BID NOTICE TACK DISTRIBUTOR/EMULSION APPLICATOR

Carbon County Road Department is accepting sealed bids for a new, trailer – mounted, tack distributor. Emulsion tank shall be insulated and have a capacity between 100 and 300 gallons. Trailer shall be equipped with electric brakes if the capacity of the tank exceeds 200 gallons. Emulsion heating method shall be by propane burners. Minimum criteria for distribution of emulsion oil shall include Honda engine, material pump, and all components for wand-style application.
Grand Chute, WIWBAY Green Bay

Fox Valley Technical College names new president

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A new leader at Fox Valley Technical College has been named. On Tuesday the board of trustees acted to approve the selection of Dr. Chris Matheny, who will serve as the school’s next president. Over the past 17 years, Matheny has been a part of...
Clearfield County, PAClearfield Progress

BID NOTICE Jordan Township is now accepting sealed bids for

Jordan Township is now accepting sealed bids for the sale of a:. Mailing address is 2879 Ansonville Road, Irvona PA 16656. Telephone 814-672-5910. Can be seen at Municipal Township Building. Bids will be accepted until 7:00 P.M. July 5, 2021, at which time bids will be opened. The Township reserves...
Green Bay, WIuwgb.edu

Student applications increased 30% since 2019 at UW System Universities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — UW System Universities are reporting a 30-percent increase in the number of student applications they received compared to just two years ago. According to UW leaders, within their data they also discovered the number of first-generation student applications increased by 25-percent since 2019, and the number of minority applications rose over 20-percent in the same time frame.Some of the factors likely playing into the trend according to Kate Burns, UWGB’s Interim Provost, is the fact that Wisconsin Universities no longer require ACT test results from potential students. Additionally, Burns says students can also now apply to multiple UW System schools at once, free of charge.
Indianapolis, INsullivan-times.com

IURC - Legal Notice of Evidentiary Hearing

INDIANA UTILITY REGULATORY COMMISSION CAUSE NO. 45539. IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION BY TRADE POST SOLAR LLC FOR CERTAIN. DETERMINATIONS BY THE COMMISSION WITH RESPECT TO ITS JURISDICTION OVER. PETITIONER’S ACTIVITIES AS A GENERATOR OF ELECTRIC POWER. Notice is hereby given that the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. will conduct...
Sussex, NJsussex.nj.us

Proposals (Bid/RFP) Wanted Notice

BID – Ice Control Materials (7/13/2021) Bid – Snow Plow Blades (7/13/2021) Request Proposal (Bid/RFP Packet) For more information, please contact the Sussex County Office of Purchasing by any of the following methods. Telephone. Fax. 973-579-0360. 973-579-0363. US Mail. County of Sussex. Office of Purchasing. One Spring Street. Newton, NJ...
Clearlake, CALake County News

City of Clearlake - Notice inviting bids for demolition of buildings

The City of Clearlake (“City”) will receive sealed bids for the Demolition of Buildings located at 14525 Lakeshore Drive, at the office of the City Clerk, 14050 Olympic Drive, Clearlake, California 95422, no later than July 8, 2021 @ 3:00pm, at which time or thereafter said bids will be opened and read aloud in the chambers of the City Council of the City of Clearlake, 14050 Olympic Drive, Clearlake, California. Bids received after this time will be returned unopened. Bids shall be valid for 90 calendar days after the bid opening date. Bids must be submitted on the City’s Forms.
Computersecampusnews.com

Oshki-Pimache-O-Win: The Wenjack Education Institute Selects Ellucian SaaS Solutions

June 23, 2021—THUNDER BAY, Ontario and RESTON, Va.— Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Oshki-Pimache-O-Win: The Wenjack Education Institute will modernize its technology operations with Ellucian SaaS solutions. A new Ellucian customer, Oshki-Wenjack joins more an than 1,100 institutions worldwide that have chosen Ellucian as their higher education cloud solutions partner.
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

Easterseals FARM Program Awarded Grant

Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America recently awarded Easterseals Wisconsin’s FARM Program with a $5,000 grant. The grant will help support farmers with disabilities, whether due to injury, chronic illness, or debilitating conditions, in Wisconsin. The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America is the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial,...
Knox County, OHthemountvernongrapevine.com

Telecommunications Officer Position Available

Kenyon is conducting a search for a qualified candidate to fill the position of Telecommunications Officer, Part-Time. The qualified candidate will have the ability to handle all calls in a professional and courteous manner and to deal with emergencies calmly and efficiently. Shifts will consist of first, second, third, weekends and holidays. The rate of pay is $13.00 per hour. This is a collectively bargained position and without benefits.
Claremore, OKCNHI

CPS hosts professional development workshop

Claremore Public School will host 150 teachers from CPS who will be attending a professional development workshop that can change the trajectory of education in our area, June 29 - July 1, in the Robson Performing Arts Center, according to a media release. Over the past three years, CPS, in...
The Dalles, ORcolumbiacommunityconnection.com

NOTICE SOLICITING SEALED BIDS FOR SURPLUS REAL PROPERTY

NOTICE SOLICITING SEALED BIDS FOR SURPLUS REAL PROPERTY. On April 9, 2018, the City Council of the City of The Dalles adopted Resolution No. 18-010 declaring the following vacant and developable lot as surplus property:. ASSESSOR’S MAP NO. 1N 13E 10BA TAX LOT 7400. The property has no site address....
Unadilla, NYDaily Star

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF ANNUAL ...

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the annual meeting of the Board of Directors of the Community Foundation of Unadilla, New York, Inc. will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The meeting will begin upon adjournment of the Annual Member meeting. The meeting will be conducted through Zoom meeting technologies for the following purposes: 1) To approve actions taken by the Executive Committee since the last Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors. 2) To deliberate and discuss grant applications received for the 2021-2022 award cycle. 3) To approve the disbursement of restricted and unrestricted funds for the 2021-2022 award cycle. 4) To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Zoom dial in information will be included in Board of Director packets. Upon receipt, if you have questions, please email Secretary@cfuny.org. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on May 31, 2021, as the Record Date for the determination of the Board of Directors entitled to notice and to vote at this meeting, and only Directors as of such time and date are entitled to notice and vote at the meeting. By order of the Board of Directors President, Greg Relic.
Unadilla, NYDaily Star

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF ANNUAL ...

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERS PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the annual meeting of the Members of the Community Foundation of Unadilla, New York, Inc. will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST. The meeting will be conducted through Zoom meeting technologies for the following purposes: 1) To elect 3 (three) members to the Board of Directors for the period of three (3) years. 2) To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Zoom dial in information will be included in Member packets. Upon receipt, if you should have questions, please email Secretary@cfuny.org. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on May 31, 2021, as the Record Date for the determination of Members entitled to notice and to vote at this meeting, and only Members as of such time and date are entitled to notice and vote at the meeting. By order of the Board of Directors President, Greg Relic.
La Crosse, WIWinona Daily News

2020 CAPER Legal Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY: CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE REPORT (2020) City of La Crosse, Wisconsin On June 28, 2021, the City of La Crosse will submit its 2020 Consolidated Annual Performance Report to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The report describes the accomplishments of the Consolidated Plan that covers the period April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. The report provides information about all activities that were undertaken with Community Development Block Grant and HOME funds during the program year. The report is available for review in the following City of La Crosse locations: City Hall, The La Crosse Public Library, Main Branch, and on the City's website http://www.cityoflacrosse.org/cdbg. There will be a public hearing concerning this plan on June 22 at 4 PM in the South Side Neighborhood Center, located at 1300 6th Street South, La Crosse, WI. 6/12 LAC80846 WNAXLP.