Legal Notice - Western Technical College Bid WTC-2103

INVITATION FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Article 5A of the General Municipal Law of the State of New York that sealed bids are sought by THE CITY OF ONEONTA, NEW YORK For: CONTRACT 2021-G-005 2021 Neahwa Park Dog Park Fence installation Contract 2021-G-005 Sealed bids will be received by the Purchasing Agent, John Janitz, at his office at City Hall, 258 Main Street, Oneonta, NY, until 2:00 p.m., June 24, 2021 at which time bids will be opened and read. Contract Documents and Specifications, are on file at 258 Main Street, Oneonta, New York 13820, Office of the Purchasing Agent. Copies of the Contract Documents may be requested from the Purchasing Department during regular office hours. Bids can be emailed or will be mailed to bidders on request. A $5 non-refundable fee to be charged for mailing each set when mailing is requested. All checks, money orders, etc., shall be made payable to the City of Oneonta. Bid documents are also available on the internet at www.govbids.com on the link "Empire State Purchasing Group." Addenda, if any, will be issued to only those persons whose name and address are on record with the Owner as having obtained the Contract Documents. Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages set forth in the Contract Documents (see Exhibits) must be paid on this project; that the Contractor must insure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, creed, color, religion, sex or national origin. The Contractor must also be aware that he must comply with the State wage rates under New York State Department of Labor PRC# 2021005893, as well as Labor Law 220, section 220-h, which requires that on all public work projects of at least $250,000.00, all laborers, workers and mechanics on the site be certified as having successfully completed the OSHA 10-hour construction safety and health course. The Contractor must also be aware that in conformance with Workers' Compensation Law 57, contractor must provide either form CE-200 (Certificate of Attestation of Exemption from NYS Workers Compensation and/or Disability Benefits Coverage), or form C-105.2 (Certificate of Workers' Compensation Insurance), or form SI-12 (Certificate of Workers' Compensation Self-Insurance) http://www.wcb.state.ny.us/content/main/Employers/IM.pdf before Notice to Proceed can be issued. Bidders are responsible for the timely delivery of their Bid proposal to the proper department as indicated in this "Invitation to Bid". Bid proposals received after the date and time specified in the Invitation shall be considered unresponsive and will be returned to the Bidder unopened. The City of Oneonta does not accept bids by fax or email. Bidders are advised not to rely on the Postal Service or any other mail delivery service for the timely and proper delivery of their bid proposals. In the event of a tie bid, the winning bidder will be selected by coin toss. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all Bids or waive any informality in the Bidding. Bids may be held by the Owner for a period not to exceed forty-five (45) days from the date of the openings of Bids for the purpose of reviewing the Bids and investigate the qualifications of the Bidders, prior to awarding the Contract. This Contract is subject to New York State wage rate schedules. Date: June 16, 2021 John Janitz, Purchasing Agent City of Oneonta, New York.