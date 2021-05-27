The Great Push Is Here - Mythic+ Dungeon Competitive One-Off

This week Blizzard is holding a special M+ competitive event: The Great Push! In this event, teams will compete to push Keystones for a shot at the $20,000 USD prize pool. This year has seen some of the most intense competitive World of Warcraft ever, and this weekend is sure to elevate the intensity as we bring you our first competitive dungeon one-off, The Great Push!Over 10,000 players on more than 2,100 teams from around the world signed up to compete for which team can push Keystones higher than any other in addition to their shot at the $20,000 (USD) prize pool. Last weekend, teams pushed the limits to claim dominion over the dungeons Necrotic Wake and Spires of Ascension, with the top six teams advancing to this weekend’s live broadcast.Whether you’ve played World of Warcraft since 2004, or Shadowlands is your first time exploring the realms of Azeroth and beyond, the skills on display in The Great Push will make you a better dungeoneer as you strive to push your own Keystones as high as possible. We can’t wait to get started, so here’s everything you need to know before the action kicks off Friday, May 28 at 10:00 am PDT on YouTube and Twitch!