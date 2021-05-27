Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Great Push Is Here - Mythic+ Dungeon Competitive One-Off

By perculia
wowhead.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week Blizzard is holding a special M+ competitive event: The Great Push! In this event, teams will compete to push Keystones for a shot at the $20,000 USD prize pool. This year has seen some of the most intense competitive World of Warcraft ever, and this weekend is sure to elevate the intensity as we bring you our first competitive dungeon one-off, The Great Push!Over 10,000 players on more than 2,100 teams from around the world signed up to compete for which team can push Keystones higher than any other in addition to their shot at the $20,000 (USD) prize pool. Last weekend, teams pushed the limits to claim dominion over the dungeons Necrotic Wake and Spires of Ascension, with the top six teams advancing to this weekend’s live broadcast.Whether you’ve played World of Warcraft since 2004, or Shadowlands is your first time exploring the realms of Azeroth and beyond, the skills on display in The Great Push will make you a better dungeoneer as you strive to push your own Keystones as high as possible. We can’t wait to get started, so here’s everything you need to know before the action kicks off Friday, May 28 at 10:00 am PDT on YouTube and Twitch!

www.wowhead.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dungeon#European Union#Keystones#Shadowlands#Eu#Twitch Tv Warcraft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance shows off lots of co-op combat

Upcoming Forgotten Realms romp Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is venuring forth before this month is over with, so developers Tuque Games have been giving a closer look at its combat and characters. A longer combat trailer posted today gives a rather action-packed look at each character's many special abilities and slice-y, dice-y combos. I'm always well up for an action RPG, especially with co-op, which the trailer has plenty of as well.
Video GamesNME

New trailer for ‘Endless Dungeon’ shows off gameplay and rules

A new trailer for Endless Dungeon was shown at Summer Game Fest, allowing prospective players to learn the ropes and experience a glimpse of gameplay. The upcoming roguelite’s trailer emphasises the importance of teamwork, showing players how best to progress with an instructional voice-over. Each tip is phrased as a...
Video GamesGamespot

Heroes Of The Storm New Balance Patch Live Now

Heroes of the Storm, Blizzard's MOBA, has received a new patch, focused on balance. The update will rework Blaze, one of the tanks in the game, to give a popular ability earlier in the game. Blizzard also highlighted changes to Muradin Storm Bolt and Stitches getting nerfed, in addition to some bug fixes.
Video Gamesmmo-champion.com

Learn About the Mythic+ Dungeon Rating in Chains of Domination

Take your Mythic+ skills to the next level. Chains of Domination introduces a way for players to clearly gauge their success and preparation to take on the challenges found in Mythic+ dungeons. Keying Up to Bigger Challenges. With the content update players can take charge of their own progress and...
HobbiesComicBook

Magic: The Gathering Shows Off Two New Dungeons & Dragons Cards

Two new Magic: The Gathering cards were revealed during a Dungeons & Dragons podcast. This week, the long-running "Dragon Talk" Dungeons & Dragons podcast produced by Wizards of the Coast celebrated its 300th episode. As part of the festivities, hosts Greg Tito and Shelly Mazzanoble had the opportunity to debut two Magic: The Gathering cards from the upcoming "Adventures of the Forgotten Realms" set, which uses D&D creatures and spells. The two cards include the lovable flumph and the "Tasha's hideous laughter" spell. You can check out screen captures of both cards below:
Video Gamesbeastsofwar.com

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar’s New Core Rules Free To Download

The new Core Rules for Warhammer Age Of Sigmar's latest edition are now free to download. All you have to do is offer up an email address to Games Workshop and they'll send you your PDF in the electronic post!. Core Rules // Warhammer Age Of Sigmar. Shop Warhammer Age...
Video GamesGamespot

The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch | Nintendo E3 2021

It's Zelda's 35th anniversary, and to celebrate, a special Zelda Game & Watch will be releasing. It comes with Zelda, Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link, and the game boy version of Zelda: A Link's Awakening. The pick up and play game Vermin will also be included. The LEgend of Zelda Game & Watch releases November 12, 2021.
Video GamesRPGamer

Adventure RPG Tails of Iron Announced

Publisher United Label and developer Odd Bug Studio have announced adventure RPG Tails of Iron. The game is planned for release later this year for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. An animated story trailer narrated by Doug Cockle can be viewed below.
Video Gamesplanetminecraft.com

Top 4 Minecraft Shader packs in 2021

What’s going down, my Master Miners... The adventurous game has its own loyal player base that always returns to Minecraft even though there are cutthroat games that offer clean graphics. However, Minecraft doesn't have to be all blocky and boring. Despite its coarse-featured appearance, Minecraft is a delightful title that can become better. The classic game can be tweaked with the help of shaders that can sharpen up your game's visuals.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Review: NO MORE HEROES on Steam is a Very Solid Port of Irreverent Fun

XSEED Games recently brought No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle from Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. and Marvelous Inc. to the PC via Steam. The games follow the assassin Travis Touchdown as he tries to climb the ranks of the United Assassins Association. There’s more to it than that, but I’ll let you play the game. I will warn you though the games are rated M and they really lean into that rating. XSEED was kind enough to provide me a copy of the games, but you can purchase them now for $19.99 each.
Video Gameslibsynpro.com

Podcast Beyond - IGN's PlayStation Show

On this week's episode of IGN's weekly PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Lucy O'Brien, Max Scoville, and Mitchell Saltzman to discuss all the latest in the world of PlayStation. Even though PlayStation may have skipped E3 2021, there's still plenty of games coming to PS4...
Video Gamesgosunoob.com

Riders Republic - Closed Beta Begins

Home » News » Riders Republic – Closed Beta Begins. Riders Republic is is getting a Closed Beta ahead of its launch, and it begins soon. This massive multiplayer outdoor sports game was unveiled during the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 event. Riders Republic is set to launch on September 2nd on the PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Amazon Luna, and Stadia platforms. Free next-gen upgrades for players which have purchased the game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have already been confirmed. In this MMO, you will be able to perform a wide variety of tricks in exciting outdoor sports such as biking, skiing, snowboarding, and wing suiting. Here’s everything you need to know about signing up for the closed beta.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Metroid Dread is a Brand New 2.5D Game On Nintendo Switch

Metroid Dread is coming exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in October. It is the fifth game in the series and the first to launch on the Nintendo Switch. The game is confirmed to launch on October 8, 2021. It is the first mainline side-scrolling game since Metroid Fusion launched on the Nintendo Gameboy Advance almost 19 years ago. Aside from the side-scrolling Metroid series, Nintendo is also working on a brand new first-person Metroid shooter with Metroid Prime 4. It doesn’t look like we are going to hear about it anytime soon.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Blizzard associate product manager Healingstat discusses success of The Great Push, crowdfunding WoW events, and plans to improve future competitions

Blizzard Entertainment hosted its first one-off tournament for World of Warcraft, The Great Push (TGP), last month. Over 10,000 players on more than 2,100 teams participated in this event, which featured a prize pool of $20,000. While the competition was fierce, only six teams advanced to the final stage, where they had 15 hours over the three-day weekend to push dungeon keys as high as they could.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Announced for Switch - News

Nintendo has announced Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on December 3. Rally the Troops! Advance Wars is Marching to Nintendo Switch. Command an army in strategic, turn-based combat as a tactical adviser for the Orange Star Army. Your expertise is needed as you move land, air, and naval units across the battlefield. Take down enemy squads and capture towns and bases to secure victory and keep the peace. Keep an eye on the game-changing terrain and weather as you lead a variety of units across multiple maps. This remake features two campaigns that cover the events of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising!