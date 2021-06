If you’re thinking of welcoming a four-legged friend into your family, there’s a lot to consider. You’ll need to know which breeds need a lot of exercise, which ones shed, and their overall temperament. (And of course, you want a dog that’s cute, sweet, and going to wag its tail off and do a wiggle dance every time you come home, too.) But apart from the furry factor, you’ll also want a dog who’s totally devoted to your family. So what are the most loyal dog breeds?