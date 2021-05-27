Cancel
Video Games

Warcraft Fan Dungeon Master Makes Cool Maps for D&D Campaign

By Paryah
wowhead.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's always fun when fans create World of Warcraft zones as art, or using a creative tool. Today's fun zone art pieces are actually maps. Reddit user Grazzbek runs a Warcraft based D&D campaign and has shared the maps they created for their players. Grazzbek used Inkarnate to create these really cool maps for Elwynn Forest and Durotar. Apart from being fun game assets, these maps would look great framed and hung on a wall.

