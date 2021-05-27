Analysis on the PvP Gearing Changes in Patch 9.1

One of the biggest annual events in gaming is just around the corner. Studios, publishers, and other industry specialists are pooling their collective ventures for a huge showcases at events like E3 and Summer Game Fest, though because of the pandemic, they will be entirely digital this year. Still, judging from certain leaks, we can expect great things. One such showcase at Summer Game Fest that we are looking forward to is from Turtle Rock Studios, the makers of the upcoming spiritual successor of Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood. We have seen a lot of promising things over the past few months, but next week, we will hopefully see them show off some PvP gameplay.