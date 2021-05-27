Y’Think? JJ Abrams Admits ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Should’ve Had An Actual Plan

Star Wars is one of the most important franchises in the film industry, beyond the created universe and the trips between the galaxies, its character development has been what has worked best, and proof of this is the way in which they manage to stay valid to this day since its different premieres; be it the beginning, in 1977 with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93%, or with the second trilogy started in 1999 with Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace – 55%.