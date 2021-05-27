Cancel
Movies

Y’Think? JJ Abrams Admits ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Should’ve Had An Actual Plan

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet this: JJ Abrams thinks the most recent Star Wars trilogy, which he helped launch successfully with 2015’s The Force Awakens, should’ve had a long-term plan. Abrams was director of two of those Star Wars films, including 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, so he saw from the inside the impact of not having a strategy. The films were divisive with fans, and suffered creatively by not sharing a single narrative voice as Rian Johnson stepped in to direct The Last Jedi.

