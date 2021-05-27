Review: ‘Endangered Species’

Musicals are making a big comeback in entertainment at the moments and one of those people responsible for its resurgence is Lin-Manuel Miranda whose plays In The Heights and Hamilton have proved both popular with theatres audiences and done extremely well in on-screen adaptation too. He also starred and wrote some music for Disney’s successful Mary Poppins Returns as well and his style of upbeat music and introspective storytelling is a formula that many musical adaptations and films are looking to adapt to resonate with audiences.