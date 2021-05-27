Review: ‘Endangered Species’
Following last year’s anti-poaching/runaway lion action flick Rogue, director MJ Bassett returns to (or more accurately, stays in) Africa for Endangered Species. Bassett, known for directing wild genre flicks like Solomon Kane and Silent Hill: Revelation, is also a wildlife photographer with a genuine passion for animal preservation. But she hasn’t forgotten her love of action movies, either, and combines these two things for an exciting survival tale with its heart in the right place.punchdrunkcritics.com