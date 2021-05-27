Cancel
Steven Spielberg Casts Gabriel LaBelle As Star Of Movie About His Formative Years

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow does one go about finding an actor to portray himself? For Steven Spielberg, the extensive search has concluded with the casting of relative newcomer Gabriel LaBelle to play the filmmaker in a movie loosely based on his childhood. Deadline has the news of LaBelle being cast in Spielberg’s upcoming...

punchdrunkcritics.com
MoviesJanesville Gazette

7 of the best movies by Steven Spielberg, a crowd-pleaser and a die-hard movie fan

Right off the bat, Steven Spielberg was a crowd-pleaser. He grew up making elaborate home movies and sneaked onto movie sets as a kid, which must have given him enough familiarity to excel the minute he settled into his first director's chair. I haven't seen all of the TV episodes he directed, starting with a "Marcus Welby, M.D." when he was 22. But his "Columbo," which aired in 1971 when he was 24, remains one of the best episodes of that classic series. "Duel," a thriller from the same year, would be on this list of his best movies if it hadn't debuted on TV.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Julia Butters Joins Steven Spielberg Film Based on Filmmaker’s Youth

Actress Julia Butters, who broke out in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” has joined the cast of the untitled Steven Spielberg film loosely based on the filmmaker’s youth growing up in Arizona. Butters would play the part loosely inspired by Spielberg’s sister. Michelle Williams and Paul Dano...
TV & Videos/Film

‘American Gigolo’ TV Series Will Star Jon Bernthal and Re-Imagine the Original Film

Breaking news: Jon Bernthal is a gigolo. An American Gigolo, that is. Bernthal, a very good actor who should really be a bigger star by now, is set to star in a Showtime series based on the 1980 Richard Gere movie American Gigolo. Bernthal will play a guy recently released from prison who hopes to get his life back on track. And, if we’re to take the title literally, he’ll become a gigolo at some point.
Moviesjioforme.com

The next Spielberg movie cast will add Julia Avatar – / Film

At only 12 years old Julia Avatars Dominating Hollywood.Her resume includes acting roles in popular shows such as: Transparent And American housewife, But it was her role as Quentin Tarantino’s Trudy Fraser Once upon a time in Hollywood It really captivated the audience. Now, Steven Spielberg Cast the Butters in his latest untitled Amblin movie for a role sweetly inspired by his sister.
Moviessideshow.com

Jaws at 45: The Making of Steven Spielberg’s Groundbreaking Summer Blockbuster

Jaws swam into theaters 45 years ago on June 20, 1975, wading into uncharted waters with the first-ever summer blockbuster. Buoyed by Steven Spielberg, the classic creature feature took a big bite out of the box office, anchoring the top spot on the list of highest-grossing films until the release of Star Wars in 1977. Despite Jaws becoming a huge success, its production faced more troubles than the beach dwellers at Amity Island.
Moviesnewpaper24.com

Indiana Jones: Harrison Ford well being disaster made Steven Spielberg change iconic scene | Movies | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

Indiana Jones: Harrison Ford well being disaster made Steven Spielberg change iconic scene | Movies | Leisure. At present, June 12 2021, is the fortieth anniversary of the discharge of the primary Indiana Jones film, The Raiders of the Misplaced Ark, which was initially launched in 1981. Harrison Ford launched the legendary whip-cracking hero by monitoring down the Ark of the Covenant and taking down a slew of Nazis alongside the best way. Sadly for the American actor, a well being disaster on set in Tunisia impressed a rewrite within the script.
CelebritiesScript Magazine

MEET THE READER: "Great Writing Advice from Laura Linney and Steven Spielberg (Sort of)"

A while back, the wonderful, award-nominated, and award-winning actress Laura Linney was a guest Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast. During the interview, Linney talked about the process of rehearsing a play. In describing the process, Linney said that when rehearsals begin, everyone in the company is happy and enthusiastic and is convinced the production is going to be great. But then there comes a point – usually about three weeks into the six-week process – where that enthusiasm vanishes and everything feels terrible: the text – which was once deemed so wonderful that everyone wanted to work on the project – now seems lousy; the performers and creative team all feel they are doing a terrible job; and everyone is convinced the production is going to flop. Linney was describing all of this from the actor’s perspective, but listening to her I thought what she was saying was more than relevant to screenwriters as well.
MoviesMovieWeb

No Sudden Move Trailer: Steven Soderbergh Directs an All-Star Cast in New Heist Mystery

Steven Soderberg, the director of the Ocean's trilogy, is back to helm another heist movie. But this time things go completely sideways. No Sudden Move will have its world premiere as the Centerpiece Gala feature at the Tribeca film festival on June 18. The Warner Bros. produced film will then stream on HBO Max from July 1. Ahead of its premiere, the first official trailer has been released.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Jake Tapper Revises His Diss of Steven Spielberg’s ‘Worst Movie’

Jake Tapper is not a huge fan of Indiana Jones. Specifically, he’s got a bone to pick with two of the films in the Steven Spielberg-directed series. The CNN anchor tweeted Tuesday that he was considering which of Spielberg’s nearly 40 feature directing credits was the worst, and initially said “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” which came out in 1984.
Moviesinlandvalleynews.com

Movie Trailer! Bill Duke Stars in Steven Soderbergh’s Thrilling Crime Drama No Sudden Move with Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro on HBO Max July

Actor, writer, producer Bill Duke stars in the highly anticipated Warner Bros. Pictures crime drama No Sudden Move with Don Cheadle, and Benicio del Toro, streaming on HBO Max July 1. The world premiere and red-carpet event of the crowd-pleaser will take place June 18 at the Tribecca Film Festival in New York, two weeks ahead of its streaming release date.
Moviesreelviews.net

Movies starring Tom Hopper

Four years ago, when I reviewed The Hitman’s Bodyguard, I described it as a fun throwback to the mixed-race buddy pictures of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Due in large part to the combustible chemistry between lead actors Ryan Reynolds (w... I Feel Pretty. Amy Schumer is a little...
Moviesc21media.net

Jon Bernthal turns Gigolo for Showtime

US premium cablenet Showtime has ordered a series adaptation of 1980 film American Gigolo, with The Walking Dead and The Punisher star Jon Bernthal playing the lead. Written and directed by David Hollander (Ray Donovan) and Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original Richard Gere-starring film, the American Gigolo series will be produced by Paramount Television Studios.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

‘Nash Bridges’ movie reboot to star Don Johnson and original cast

From 1996 to 2001, Don Johnson played San Fran’s Special Investigations cop who nailed bad dudes on CBS-TV’s “Nash Bridges.” It’s now back as a two-hour movie. “It’s set again in San Francisco which is now in a slump since the pandemic,” he told me, “but we’ll get it going again. First episode’s a two-hour movie in the fall. USA Network. I deliver it end of August and more episodes are contemplated. I’m executive producer. I own half the show’s copyright.
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

Casting: McHale, Johnson, Echols, Mara

Joel McHale and Jennifer Carpenter have signed up to reprise their voice roles of Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade for “Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms”. This sequel to the direct-to-VOD title “Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge” will arrive late Summer. [Source: THR]. Daddio. Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn...