Matagorda County, TX

"Collegeport Day to remember those who contributed to community’s long history" By Dorothy Franzen MerckMatagorda County TXGenWeb

baycitysentinel.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollegeport is situated in southwest Matagorda County on Tres Palacios Bay. The townsite was planned by the Burton D. Hurd Land Company as a promotion scheme in selling the J. E. and A. B. Pierce lands. The company also established the Gulf Coast University of Industrial Arts. The combination of port and college town supplied the name “Collegeport.”

www.baycitysentinel.com
#Real Estate Agent#Cowboy#The A B Pierce Ranch#The Ace Of Club Ranch#Industrial League#Woman S Club#Federated#Presbyterian#The College Chapel#Missouri Pacific#The Logan Livery Stable#D H Morris Store#The Drug Store#The Avenue Hotel#The Collegeport Chronicle#Pilkington Slough Ranch#Collegeport Packing House#Frank Canfields#Prairie Center#First Presbyterian Church
