"Collegeport Day to remember those who contributed to community’s long history" By Dorothy Franzen MerckMatagorda County TXGenWeb
Collegeport is situated in southwest Matagorda County on Tres Palacios Bay. The townsite was planned by the Burton D. Hurd Land Company as a promotion scheme in selling the J. E. and A. B. Pierce lands. The company also established the Gulf Coast University of Industrial Arts. The combination of port and college town supplied the name “Collegeport.”www.baycitysentinel.com