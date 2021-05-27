Farmers' Market Voice

Every week at the farmers’ market I invariably get asked a plethora of gardening questions regarding when to plant certain veggies, what’s going wrong with a crop or how to deal with pests. Much of the time conversations end up being a therapy session as we vent to one another about deer or groundhogs or some other such pest that ends up chomping our prized plants. Although the challenges of farming are numerous and the variables are always changing (no season is ever like another), it’s the problem-solving and sometimes quick-thinking that results from unforeseen circumstances that makes farming so interesting to me. If it was all easy all the time it would get — wait, actually, that would be great! Perhaps what I mean to say is that making lemonade out of lemons (or V8 out of unmarketable veggies?) is what we do all season as farmers, and it’s definitely a challenge that can be intellectually stimulating.