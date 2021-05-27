Cancel
Public Health

Japan to extend virus emergency until a month before Olympics

 22 days ago

The Japanese government recommended extending a state of emergency that includes Tokyo and other major cities, trying to rein in coronavirus infections ahead of the capital hosting the Olympics in less than two months. Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, the government's point man for virus policy said Friday the emergency that...

Yoshihide Suga
Dick Pound
#Summer Olympics#Japanese#Jiji Press#Americans#Yomiuri#Asahi#Ioc
Asia
Health
Japan
Public Health
Tokyo, JP
Coronavirus
Tokyo Olympics
Asia Time Out Global

Japan considers placing Tokyo under quasi-emergency during the Olympics

Since April 25, Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Hyogo have been under a Covid-19 state of emergency. The measures, which were originally supposed to be lifted on May 11, have been extended twice. and the emergency expanded to include Aichi, Fukuoka, Hokkaido, Okayama, Hiroshima and Okinawa. The state of emergency is...
Sports Posted by
Axios

10,000 Tokyo Olympics volunteers quit before games begin next month

10,000 volunteers working to organize the Tokyo Olympics next month have quit, Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo organizing committee, told reporters Wednesday, the according to the New York Times. Why it matters: The games have been under pressure to cancel amid low vaccination rates and a surge of...
Minorities Frankfort Times

Japan LGBTQ activists push for equality law before Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese sexual minority groups and their supporters, in a last-ditch effort to get long-sought equality legislation passed before the Tokyo Olympics, submitted requests on Friday to the governing Liberal Democratic Party, whose conservative members have stalled the bill. The groups also have widened their campaign to gain...
Reuters

Japan may keep some virus curbs until Games start -paper

The Japanese government is considering ending a state of emergency in Tokyo and several other prefectures as scheduled on June 20, but keeping some curbs such as on restaurant hours until the Olympics start in July, the Mainichi daily reported. New coronavirus infections in Olympics host Tokyo have inched down...
Asia samachar-news.com

Japan Considering Ending State of Emergency But Want to Keep Some Curbs Till Tokyo Olympics Start

The Japanese government is considering ending a state of emergency in Tokyo and several other prefectures as scheduled on June 20, but keeping some curbs such as on restaurant hours until the Olympics start in July, the Mainichi daily reported. New coronavirus infections in Olympics city Tokyo have inched down during the last month of emergency restrictions although authorities remain concerned about the spread of variants and the continued strain on medical resources.
Minorities lqioo.com

Major Corporations Join Effort To Get Equality Act In Japan Before Olympics

As Pride Month has just begun, major companies have joined the movement launched several months ago in Japan to secure anti-discrimination protection. These companies include Coca-Cola, Deloitte, EY Japan, Intel, PwC, Salesforce, PepsiCo, and SegaSammy. “Business worldwide thrives in inclusive settings,” the Corporate LGBT Equality Support Letter reads. “We support...
Public Health Posted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso falls most since April as virus curbs extended

* Peso hits lowest since May 28 * Singapore stocks track best day since May 18 * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Shashwat Awasthi June 15 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso fell the most in more than two months on Tuesday after coronavirus curbs were prolonged in the capital Manila and nearby provinces until end-June and quarantine measures were tightened to battle rising infections. The peso slid as much as 0.4% to a more than two-week low and was on track for its worst day since April 7. Stocks in Manila, which have rallied more than 4% so far this month, gave up 0.2%. The Philippines has the second highest number of infections and casualties in Southeast Asia after Indonesia and finds its healthcare sector stretched as it battles rising cases. President Rodrigo Duterte announced the extension of curbs on Monday. "Despite seeing the vaccination in full swing, cases have plateaued at a relatively high daily count of 6,000, complicating the full reopening of the economy," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at Dutch bank ING. "Mobility curbs, partial and full, imposed for the entirety of Q2 point to a lower than predicted GDP report," he said, adding that some traders were also defensive ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting. The much anticipated meeting of the U.S. central bank could shed more light on its next policy steps, including when it will begin tapering its bond buying programme and tighten ultra-easy monetary settings. The U.S. dollar held steady on Tuesday and U.S. Treasury yields recovered from three-month lows, leading most emerging Asian currencies to trade roughly flat to slightly lower. The Indonesian rupiah lost 0.3% as it continued to hand back some recent gains and as investors awaited a Bank Indonesia meeting on Thursday that is expected to leave policy interest rates at a record low. Among regional stock markets, Singapore's FTSE Strait Times Index stood out with a 0.8% gain. The Monetary Authority of Singapore on Monday released a survey of economists and analysts which forecast the country's 2021 gross domestic product to expand more-than-expected. Separately, data showed foreigners were net buyers of Asian bonds in May, helped by a drop in U.S. bond yields and a recovery in the region's economic activity, though the risk of spiking infections kept buying at a four-month low. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 5.7 basis points at 6.416% ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Singapore Exchange up 2.4%, DBS Group up 4.5% and Mapletree Commercial Trust up 1.4% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0320 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.04 -6.23 0.73 7.04 China -0.11 +1.92 -0.89 2.44 India +0.00 -0.28 0.00 13.09 Indonesia -0.28 -1.40 -0.27 1.42 Malaysia +0.00 -2.26 0.01 -2.74 Philippines -0.42 +0.14 -0.20 -3.30 S.Korea -0.14 -2.87 0.11 13.30 Singapore -0.06 -0.46 0.77 11.73 Taiwan +0.05 +3.14 0.61 17.56 Thailand -0.03 -3.76 0.01 12.69 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Public Health WTHR

Japan looks to ease coronavirus emergency in Tokyo ahead of Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — Japan is expected to ease a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and most other areas this weekend, with the Olympics starting in just over a month. Daily cases have since significantly declined and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to downgrade the state of emergency when it expires on Sunday to a less-stringent quasi-emergency for several weeks.
Coronavirus newsverses.com

Japan lawmakers vote down no-confidence movement in opposition to Cupboard

TOKYO: Japan’s decrease home of parliament voted down on Tuesday (Jun 15) a no-confidence movement introduced in opposition to the Cupboard of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga by opposition events angered over its refusal to increase the present parliamentary session. The events had sought a three-month extension of the session past...
Sports wibqam.com

Olympics-Japan to ease state of emergency, focus on Games spectators

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is set outline how it will lift its “state of emergency” curbs while keeping some restrictions, including spectator numbers at big events, amid fears that next month’s Olympics could trigger a new wave of coronavirus infections. Media reports say the government is considering allowing up to...
Coronavirus newsverses.com

Japan to elevate state of emergency for 9 prefectures, together with Tokyo: Report

TOKYO: Japan will elevate the state of emergency on Sunday (Jun 20) for 9 prefectures, together with Tokyo and Osaka, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, including that the federal government will as a substitute introduce “quasi-emergency” measures in seven of these prefectures. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier advised reporters...
Public Health bbcgossip.com

Coronavirus live news: Tokyo plans to lift emergency before Olympics; Germany’s CureVac jab shows 47% efficacy

CureVac fails in pivotal trial; Japan plans to lift Tokyo’s virus emergency on 20 June, one month before games. German biotech CureVac NV said on Wednesday its Covid-19 vaccine was only 47% effective in a late-stage trial, missing the study’s main goal and throwing in doubt the potential delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to the European Union, Reuters reports.
Health teletrader.com

Japan to lift its state of emergency

The Japanese government has confirmed that the state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas will be lifted. The country's panel of health experts has approved a plan for lifting the measures, which apply to the nation's capital as well as all other prefectures across Japan, according to Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura (pictured).
Public Health dnyuz.com

Coronavirus digest: Japan to ease COVID curbs before Olympics

Japan plans to lift a state of emergency in Tokyo on June 20, a month before the Olympics begin. The capital city and various other regions have been under a virus emergency since April 25. Japan is considering allowing spectators at the Olympics, though there is no official confirmation yet.
Public Health nippon.com

7 Japan Prefectures to Switch to COVID-19 Pre-emergency

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Thursday it will end its COVID-19 state of emergency for nine prefectures on Sunday as planned, replacing it with a less strict pre-emergency designation for seven of them, including Tokyo and Osaka. The pre-emergency for the seven prefectures will take effect on...
Public Health khn.org

In Countdown To Olympics, Japan Relaxes Its State Of Emergency

Meanwhile, the E.U. is dropping travel restrictions for U.S. tourists, and France is easing its mask rules. Separately, five health workers were killed in Afghanistan while trying to vaccinate for polio. Japan on Thursday announced the easing of a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and six other areas from...