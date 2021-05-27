County dairy royalty crowned
The Huntingdon County Dairy Princess Pageant was held May 22 at the Petersburg Bethel Presbyterian Church. Past Huntingdon County Dairy Princess and Dairy Promotion Committee member Rebecca Couch served as mistress of ceremonies. The program began with the presentation of the 2021 Dairy Princess contestants Kelly and Shelly Bliss. They are the identical twin daughters of Tim and Jacquita Bliss of Calvin and will be entering the 11th grade at Mount Union Area High School next fall.www.huntingdondailynews.com