Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntingdon County, PA

County dairy royalty crowned

By Editorials
huntingdondailynews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Huntingdon County Dairy Princess Pageant was held May 22 at the Petersburg Bethel Presbyterian Church. Past Huntingdon County Dairy Princess and Dairy Promotion Committee member Rebecca Couch served as mistress of ceremonies. The program began with the presentation of the 2021 Dairy Princess contestants Kelly and Shelly Bliss. They are the identical twin daughters of Tim and Jacquita Bliss of Calvin and will be entering the 11th grade at Mount Union Area High School next fall.

www.huntingdondailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petersburg, PA
County
Huntingdon County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Huntingdon County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Farming#Dairy Products#Dairy Industry#Dairy Promotion Committee#Penn State#State Royalty Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update: 872 new positive cases in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 17, there were 872 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,111 new cases reported Sunday, May 16, for a two-day total of 1,983 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa.'s largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The president of Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a “top priority” now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children have become eligible for the COVID-19 shot.
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Levels of coronavirus transmission in each Pennsylvania county

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is providing recommendations to help Pennsylvania school districts determine instructional models during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provides an analysis showing the seven-day rate of transmission for COVID-19 in each county. Counties will be grouped into three categories: low,...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. court nixes town’s ban on digital billboards

A Commonwealth Court panel issued a ruling Monday that unplugs a Pennsylvania borough’s attempt to ban digital billboards. The loser in this case is Stroudsburg. The winner is Adams Outdoor Advertising, which wants to erect a massive digital billboard that will be visible to motorists on Interstate 80. Judge Ellen...
Pennsylvania StateWaynesboro Record-Herald

Pennsylvania unemployment: State's extended benefits program ends, claims shift to federal program for now

Roughly 7,000 Pennsylvanians receiving extended unemployment benefits are moving out of a state program and into a federal one that expires later this year. The Department of Labor & Industry’s extended unemployment program for individuals receiving state unemployment benefits ended Saturday. The process to move them to the federal program began Sunday.
Pennsylvania StateState College

Lion Shrine, Pennsylvania State University Sign to Undergo Renovations

Two popular on-campus Penn State landmarks will close next month to receive renovations and landscaping improvements. The Nittany Lion Shrine and Pennsylvania State University near Beaver Stadium will close for about four weeks starting June 1. A new walkway will be installed outside the shrine, while renovations at the Pennsylvania State University sign will provide accessible walkway upgrades and new landscaping.