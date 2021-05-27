The Morning Exercises, Virtual Again

Amid a pandemic and a national reckoning with continuing racial injustices, the Harvard community carried on through a unique academic year, closing with a week of online class days, degree conferrals, and more. Two of the musical interludes and all three of the student speakers at this morning’s online degree ceremony reflected these tectonic disruptions—including one who drew soberly on the memory of the enslaved people from the University’s past whom Harvard began to acknowledge in 2016. And the distinguished guest speaker powerfully drove those themes home, drawing on experiences from growing up “on a constant Jim Crow diet” to presiding today at a university whose campus was once a plantation where 400 humans were held in slavery, before calling on the new graduates to serve “the mighty cause of justice.”