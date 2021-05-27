Viewpoint: Of friends and freedom
Though my life has been blessed by many a good friend, it is at this time of year I fondly give pause to thank God for one of my dearest… Lieutenant Colonial Vance Huston. This brave American proudly served 23 years in the United States Marine Corps. He heroically flew numerous helicopter missions in the Vietnam conflict, as well as experiencing the privilege of piloting Marine One for three United States Presidents — Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson.www.circlevilleherald.com