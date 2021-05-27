Cancel
From the Hayloft: Memorial Day memories

Circleville Herald
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day. During my school years, Memorial Day was marked as the day when our school’s marching band would meet in a nearby town square, we would line up, then march in respectful cadence to the local cemetery with a local honor guard from a veterans’ group. We would stand...

www.circlevilleherald.com
New York City, NYnorwoodnews.org

Woodlawn Welcomes Vets for Memorial Day Service

Over a year into the pandemic, the 2021 Memorial Day service at Woodlawn Cemetery was almost a return to normalcy with Mitch Rose, president and CEO of the cemetery, saying this year, he “called in the marines.”. For the first time, the New York City Department of Veteran Services (DVS)...
Montgomery, NYmontgomery.nj.us

Memorial Day Service Recap

The Montgomery Veterans Memorial Committee hosted a Memorial Day Ceremony on May 31, 2021 at the Montgomery Veterans Memorial. The Ceremony featured lowering of the flags by Montgomery Township Boy and Girl Scouts, a spiritual message provided by Reverend Christopher Heitkamp, and reflections provided by Montgomery Mayor Devra Keenan. Memorial Day honors and remembers all our military service members who have died while serving our country. Any member of the public is welcome to visit the Memorial for quiet reflection any day from dawn to dusk. It is located near the upper parking lot of Montgomery Veterans Memorial Park on Harlingen Road. Please see some photos from this year’s ceremony at: https://photos.app.goo.gl/iQCpZt1gRs2QVS1A9.
Harpers Ferry, IAClayton County Register

Letter to the Editor: Memorial Day 2021

I would like to express my gratitude for the great Memorial Day celebration to all who made that possible in Harpers Ferry. Legion Post 722 deserves a huge amount of credit as they were the primary organizers of the event, starting with the visit to six cemeteries in the area to honor those who served and died for this country.
Watertown, MNhometownsource.com

Watertown resident honors fallen for Memorial Day

War affects everyone in some way, whether or not they’ve gone to war or know someone who did. Part of our culture is honoring the fallen, and one Watertown resident has been doing so for decades. With 95 flags and crosses adorning his front yard, Rick Denomme and his wife Joyce have created their own veterans memorial for neighbors to come and visit.
Festivalaerotechnews.com

Coming together is the real message of Memorial Day

Memorial Day 2021 at Lancaster Cemetery was a welcome return to a bit of normalcy, as the tradition of remembering the fallen in service to country was welcomed back by a large gathering of local citizens and military folks that spanned many generations. With color guards and traditions on full...
PoliticsGaston Gazette

Memorial Day ceremony held at Stanley Cemetery

The Stanley Cemetery Ancestry Fund hosted a special Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery. A new American flag, purchased to honor the 141 veterans buried in the cemetery, was raised for the first time at the ceremony's conclusion. The keynote speaker for the ceremony was retired Command Sgt. Maj. Russell...
San Diego County, CAValley News

Soboba veterans remembered on Memorial Day

Following a 10 a.m. Memorial Day Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at the Soboba Reservation, visitors made their way to the Veterans Memorial at the far end of the Soboba Cemetery to pay their respects during a Memorial Day Flag Raising ceremony on May 31. Dedicated “to the memory of the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians and non-tribal members who gave their all for us” the permanent shrine was decorated with a wreath and potted flowers in patriotic colors.
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

Warwick Honors Fallen Military Personnel on Memorial Day

On Mon., May 31, Memorial Day observances were held throughout the Town of Warwick in honor of all the fallen military personnel who perished while serving the nation. In the Village of Warwick, the Memorial Day parade was organized by the veterans of the Nicholas P. Lesandro Jr. American Legion Post 214. Local veteran members of the VFW Post 4662 and American Legion Post 214 play the most significant role in ensuring that this solemn day of remembrance is always observed.
FestivalRed Wing Republican Eagle

Letter: Bringing meaning back to Memorial Day

BBQs, fishing, family gatherings, and lawn games are wonderful Memorial Day traditions, but I am thankful for the people who just helped me take one day out of the three-day weekend to restore to me the real reason for the weekend: to honor the men and women who died for our freedoms that we now enjoy in America.
Belmont, MAWicked Local

Early Memorial Day respects given

Veterans from the American Legion and VFW Posts start off early on Memorial Day morning to show their respect, honor and to salute those that served and made the supreme sacrifice for this great nation. There are nine memorial sites throughout the town of Belmont, where words of remembrance and...
Mojave, CAaerotechnews.com

Memorial Day at Mojave: Surprising and inspiring!

This year the East Kern Cemetery District and the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation joined together to organize the Memorial Day Ceremony. At 11 a.m., May 31, everyone noticed an aircraft coming towards the cemetery from Mojave Air and Space Port. It was a World War II trainer aircraft, a North American T-6. Nothing sounds like a T-6 flying over and it was a perfect surprise to the beginning of our Mojave Memorial Day Ceremony.
Clark, NJunionnewsdaily.com

Clark hosts a successful 2021 Memorial Day Parade

CLARK, NJ — The Clark Memorial Day Parade was back in full swing for 2021. Clark Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo managed the Parade Committee this year and made numerous additions to the annual lineup. A riderless horse, a flag-draped coffin pulled by horses, classic cars, children’s characters, stilt walkers and...
Andover, MAAndover Townsman

SLIDESHOW: Memorial Day in Andover

CARL RUSSO PHOTOS: The Andover Memorial Day Ceremony was held at the American Legion Post 8 Memorial in the Spring Grove Cemetery. It felt good to remember together. Monday’s Memorial Day observances were the first opportunities over the past 14 months for the Merrimack Valley public to stand together without masks. It was fittingly a time to remember.
clearwatertribune.com

Misplaced memorial

Memorial Day weekend is a time for remembering people who have passed on. Individuals develop their own methods of respectfully honoring the loss of loved ones. Memorial Day also brings about a three day weekend for some and opening day of general fishing season. For many years I have had...
Port Washington, OHTimes Reporter

Memory Lane

Over 30 persons attended Newcomerstown Village Council meeting to express opposition to a construction project at Warner Field, a four-acre flood plain property on west Neighbor St. Lee Stadium track torn up in preparation for a new track. Port Washington Elementary students honored at a special dinner and awarded certificates...
Festivalsouthwestregionalpublishing.com

Thanks to those who made Memorial Day meaningful

The small patch of green at the heart of Garfield Ridge came alive with the sounds of a trumpet player, a rifle salute and the singing of patriotic songs, all to honor those who have served in the military and given, as Rhine VFW Post Commander Charlie Johnson said, “the ultimate sacrifice” to keep the U.S.A. and its citizens free.
PoliticsWave of Long Island

American Legion Marks Memorial Day

The Daniel M. O’Connell Auxiliary, Unit 272 of Rockaway Beach took part in three Memorial Day ceremonies on May 31. Thanks to Paulette Casey, President of the O’Connell Unit 272 American Legion Auxiliary for providing The Wave with these photos.
Bailey, COPark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

McGraw Memorial Park’s Bailey Day schedule

10:15 a.m. - Flag raising by VFW Post 8661 and Boy Scout Troop 238. 10:15 a.m. - noon Rex Rideout and Tin Cup, music from 1800s. Tom and Denise Klinger with railroad history and books in Way Station. All buildings open. Ice cream. Noon - 1 p.m. Hillbilly Aliens acoustic...
Mount Vernon, TXMount Vernon Optic-Herald

Liberty Cemetery Memorial Day set

Liberty Cemetery Association’s annual Memorial Day service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 27, under the arbor at the cemetery. The event will begin with a business meeting followed with a program. See the June 17 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more information.