RALEIGH, N.C. – A man living with HIV said he and other patients still experience stigma associated with their status. Kevin Varner said he can still remember the day in 2006 when he learned he was HIV-positive. He was living in Greensboro at the time. He had just come home from work when a woman with a clipboard rang his doorbell. She began asking him questions about his past HIV tests and what he knew about the virus.