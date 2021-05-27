Keeping ice at bay

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMany winter power outages and blackouts have been caused by the collapse of ice-laden power lines. Ice buildup poses problems for other engineering structures too, from bridges to aircraft. So there’s ample reason to seek surface treatments that can render materials ‘icephobic’, preventing them from accumulating ice in cold and humid environments.

Of this discarded lifelessness. This poem is inspired by recent research, which has successfully revived tiny 24,000-year-old microorganisms buried under Siberian permafrost. Bdelloid rotifers are microscopic aquatic animals. They are easily recognised by their characteristic creeping like an inchworm or a leech, and in total there are over 450 discovered species. Bdelloids are distinguished from related groups of rotifers by the fact that they are exclusively female, reproducing via parthenogenesis (a cloning process by which embryos develop from unfertilised eggs), and also their ability to survive in dry, harsh environments by entering a state of cryptobiosis, a reversible state of life characterised by the ceasing of all metabolic processes, allowing survival for periods of intense adverse conditions.
Airborne pollen can be a pain for allergy sufferers, causing scratchy throats, watery eyes and sneezing fits. These consequences, however, can result in more than just a stuffy nose. At 50km/h, a sneeze can leave a driver blinded for around 30m, meaning exposure to dust or pollen can have serious implications for safety behind the wheel.
BULLETIN Potential Tropical Cyclone Three Intermediate Advisory Number 1A NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL032021 700 PM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021 ...POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE MOVING NORTHWARD OVER THE SOUTHWESTERN GULF OF MEXICO... ...EXPECTED TO BRING HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODING TO THE NORTHERN GULF COAST... SUMMARY OF 700 PM CDT...0000 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...23.2N 92.3W ABOUT 455 MI...730 KM S OF MORGAN CITY LOUISIANA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...30 MPH...45 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 010 DEGREES AT 9 MPH...15 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1007 MB...29.74 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: None. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border * Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours. Interests elsewhere along the northern Gulf Coast should monitor the progress of this system. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 700 PM CDT (0000 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 23.2 North, longitude 92.3 West. The system is moving toward the north near 9 mph (15 km/h) and this motion with some increase in forward speed is expected for the next day or so. On the forecast track, the system will approach the north-central Gulf Coast late Friday or early Saturday. A northeastward motion across the southeastern United States is likely after landfall. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast tonight and Friday. A subtropical or tropical depression or storm is likely to form over the west-central Gulf of Mexico tonight or early Friday. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...90 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent. The minimum central pressure estimated from Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter data and surface observations is 1007 mb (29.74 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ---------------------- Key messages for Potential Tropical Cyclone Three can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT3 and WMO header WTNT43 KNHC. RAINFALL: The potential tropical cyclone is expected to produce total rainfall of 3 to 6 inches with isolated amounts of 8 inches across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches are possible beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend from the Central Gulf coast northeastward into the Southern Appalachians. This will likely produce areas of flash, urban, and small stream flooding as well as minor to isolated moderate river flooding with new and renewed rises on already elevated rivers. STORM SURGE: The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide... Intracoastal City, LA to MS/AL Border...2-3 ft Vermilion Bay and Lake Borgne...2-3 ft Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...1-2 ft MS/AL border to AL/FL border including Mobile Bay...1-3 ft Cameron, LA to Intracoastal City, LA...1-2 ft Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area on Friday, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous. TORNADOES: The threat for a couple tornadoes should begin Friday afternoon across coastal Louisiana. This threat should expand northward across southern portions of Louisiana and Mississippi, and southwest Alabama on Saturday. NEXT ADVISORY ------------- Next complete advisory at 1000 PM CDT.
For more than two decades, Duane Chapman, a fish biologist with the United States Geological Survey (USGS), has been chasing the spread of invasive carp, a family of fish originally from Europe and Asia, which individually are known as bighead carp, black carp, grass carp and silver carp. After their introduction to the U.S. in the 1970s by way of aquatic farms, they escaped into the Mississippi River and began to reproduce, causing widespread economic and environmental damage as they out-competed native fish populations for food and other resources.
Which species are present and whether mosquitoes are an annoyance or vectors for diseases likely depends on those conditions? Similarly, the temperature, availability of water and type of water available, such as clear floodwater in ditches, a wheelbarrow that has collected water or stagnant puddles in hot, dry weather are all contributing factors to what type of mosquito is visiting you and your family.
It's that time of the year again where we have to keep a close watch on the tropics, and it's already off to an active start. A disturbed area of weather in the south Gulf of Mexico, centered in the Bay of Campeche, is likely to organize and gain strength this week as it lifts north toward the U.S. If this does become a named storm, it would be Claudette. At this time, there's about a 90% chance of that happening.
Effective: 2021-06-16 01:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-18 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Grand Canyon Country EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Daytime temperatures ranging from 115-120 degrees today through Friday. * WHERE...Lower elevations of the Grand Canyon, including Phantom Ranch and the Colorado River. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses for those recreating within the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon.
Local weather for today Wednesday , June 16. This report is updated during the day. Potential Tropical Cyclone Three Advisory Number 1. …POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE OVER THE SOUTHWESTERN GULF OF. MEXICO…. …EXPECTED TO BRING HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODING TO THE NORTHERN. GULF COAST…. SUMMARY OF 400 PM CDT…2100 UTC…INFORMATION. ———————————————-
Hundreds of miles off the coast of North Carolina, Tropical Storm Bill was upgraded from a tropical depression late Monday night, becoming the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said. The weather system was expected to remain away from the coast and was forecast...
Arne Nothdurft, Christoph Gollob, Ralf Kraßnitzer, Gernot Erber, Tim Ritter, Karl Stampfer, Andrew O. Finley. A spatial regression model framework is presented to predict growing stock volume loss due to storm Adrian which caused heavy forest damage in the upper Gail valley in Carinthia, Austria, in October 2018. Model parameters were estimated using growing stock volume measured with a terrestrial laser scanner on 62 sample plots distributed across five sub-regions. Predictor variables were derived from high resolution vegetation height measurements collected during an airborne laser scanning campaign. Non-spatial and spatial candidate models were proposed and assessed based on fit to observed data and out-of-sample prediction. Spatial Gaussian processes associated model intercepts and regression coefficients were used to capture spatial dependence. Results show a spatially-varying coefficient model, which allowed the intercept and regression coefficients to vary spatially, yielded the best fit and prediction. Two approaches were considered for prediction over blowdown areas: 1) an areal approach that viewed each blowdown as a single prediction unit indexed by its centroid; and 2) a block approach where each blowdown was partitioned into smaller prediction units to better align with sample plots' spatial support. Joint prediction was used to acknowledge spatial dependence among block units. Results demonstrated the block approach is preferable as it mitigated change-of-support issues encountered in the areal approach. Despite the small sample size, predictions for 55% of the total 564 blowdown areas, accounting for 93% of the total loss, had a coefficient of variation less than 25%. Key advantages of the proposed regression framework are the ability to quantify uncertainty in spatial covariance parameters, propagate parameter uncertainty through to prediction, and provide statistically valid prediction point and interval estimates for individual blowdowns and collections of blowdowns.
The National Weather Service is keeping both eyes on the southern Gulf of Mexico as an area of low pressure has become favorable for development near the Bay of Campeche. A few days ago things were so slow to develop that I did not think we would be looking down at the Bay of Campeche for very long, but that is why the entire state stresses preparing for Hurrican Season. What mother nature wants, she often gets.