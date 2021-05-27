Cancel
Astronomy

Astronomer reveals never-before-seen detail of the center of our galaxy

Science Daily
 22 days ago

New research by University of Massachusetts Amherst astronomer Daniel Wang reveals, with unprecedented clarity, details of violent phenomena in the center of our galaxy. The images, published recently in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, document an X-ray thread, G0.17-0.41, which hints at a previously unknown interstellar mechanism that may govern the energy flow and potentially the evolution of the Milky Way.

AstronomyPosted by
The Press

Astronomical rarity seen in the Super Flower Blood Moon

Multitudes of people across the globe were astonished at the magnificent site of a rare Super Flower Blood Moon on May 26. The rarity of this event was characterized by not only the presence of a “super moon” in which the moon appeared relatively closer to the Earth than usual, but also because of the lunar eclipse on a full moon. The blood moon came to happen when — through a total lunar eclipse — the Earth sat directly between the moon and the sun. Due to the nature of the Earth’s atmosphere, blue-light from the sun was minimally visible, as it was scattered in the upper atmospheric layers. However, red-light was still easily perceived, which caused a red hue to appear on the lunar surface.
AstronomyVoice of America

Science in a Minute: Astronomers Find Oldest Observed Spiral Galaxy

Science in a Minute: Astronomers Find Oldest Observed Spiral Galaxy. After analyzing data obtained with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), a team of Japanese astronomers has discovered the oldest spiral galaxy to be observed. The galaxy was observed as it existed 12.4 billion years ago, or 1.4 billion years after the Big Bang, while it was in an early stage of formation.
Astronomystateofpress.com

Astronomers Want Your Help to Find Cosmic Jellyfish Galaxies

Galaxies come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and there’s much we still have to learn about how they form and grow. One open mystery is around the formation of jellyfish galaxies, named that because of their long tails of gas which look like trailing jellyfish tentacles. Now, a new project is inviting the public to help research these cosmic jellies by identifying targets for further study.
Aerospace & Defensenewsnationusa.com

Ingenuity has done it again: NASA’s Mars helicopter landed in a new spot it had never seen before

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has defied expectations on Mars once again, flying 350 feet south to land in totally new territory. For the second time, the tissue-box-sized drone flew to a new landing site, hovered above ground that its navigation cameras had never seen before, then gently lowered itself to touchdown. NASA only had information about the new area from its Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which images the red planet from space. The orbiter’s pictures indicated that the spot was flat and should be safe for landing.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Phenomenal explosion in space captured like never before – and could change our understanding of the universe

A phenomenal cosmic explosion of gamma radiation from a collapsing star has been captured by scientists in Nambia.The gamma-ray burst (GRB) was captured by the High Energy Stereoscopic System on 29 August 2019, after the Fermi and Swift satellites detected a burst of radiation in the constellation of Eridanus.“Gamma-ray bursts are bright X-ray and gamma-ray flashes observed in the sky, emitted by distant extragalactic sources,” said Sylvia Zhu, a scientist at German research centre Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron (DESY).“They are the biggest explosions in the universe and associated with the collapse of a rapidly rotating massive star to a black hole....
Astronomysciencecodex.com

Astronomers spot a 'blinking giant' near the centre of the Galaxy

Astronomers have spotted a giant 'blinking' star towards the centre of the Milky Way, more than 25,000 light years away. An international team of astronomers observed the star, VVV-WIT-08, decreasing in brightness by a factor of 30, so that it nearly disappeared from the sky. While many stars change in brightness because they pulsate or are eclipsed by another star in a binary system, it's exceptionally rare for a star to become fainter over a period of several months and then brighten again.
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

Astronomers discover an arc of galaxies 3,000 million light years long

British astronomers have discovered an arc of galaxies that spans 3.3 billion light-years, about 3.5 percent of the observable universe. If the structure turns out to be real, it would challenge one of the basic principles of cosmology: that on a large scale, matter in the universe is evenly distributed no matter where you look at it. New Scientist.
Medical & Biotechmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Enters the cell without destroying it”: They create a quantum microscope capable of capturing biological structures never seen before

Scientists from the University of Queensland (Australia) and German researchers have succeeded in creating a quantum microscope capable of discerning cellular structures that were previously beyond the reach of human technology. The details of the advance were published this Wednesday in the journal Nature. The operation of the device is...
Astronomyprincipia-scientific.com

Astronomers find blinking giant star near heart of Milky Way

Astronomers have spotted a huge star a hundred times the size of our Sun, 25,000 light years away, that dims by 97% then slowly returns to former brightness. Telescope observations revealed that over a few hundred days the enormous star, which lies more than 25,000 light years away, dimmed by 97% and then slowly returned to its former brightness.
NASA's Laser Interferometer Space Antenna

NASA’s Laser Interferometer Space Antenna

The LISA satellite is a proposed joint NASA and the European Space Agency mission to study gravitational waves. Gravitational waves were first theorized by Albert Einstein. They are created during events such as supermassive black hole mergers, or collisions between two black holes that are billion times bigger than our Sun. These collisions are so powerful that they create distortions in spacetime, known as gravitational waves.
Astronomyfreenews.live

Astronomers show the merger of a triple galaxy with two supermassive black holes

Scientists have obtained an image of three merging galaxies with two potentially active black holes. The results are published by the American Astronomical Society (AAS). A team of scientists led by Jonathan Williams from the University of Maryland has discovered a cluster of three galaxies merging with active supermassive black holes. This unique event will help astronomers study the systemic dynamics of the two most extreme objects in the universe with each other.
AstronomyNew Scientist

NASA image captures powerful energy at the heart of the Milky Way

Source X-ray: NASA/CXC/UMass/Q.D. Wang; Radio: NRF/SARAO/MeerKAT. POWERFUL threads of energy interweave at the heart of the Milky Way in this spectacular image released by NASA. It is designed to give a broader view of the centre of our galaxy and provide insight into solar weather. The image was created using...
Astronomyjioforme.com

The boundaries of the heliosphere have been mapped. – Science Inquirer

For the first time, the boundaries of the heliosphere have been mapped to give scientists a better understanding of how the solar and interstellar winds interact. “Physical models have theorized this boundary for years,” said Dan Reisenfeld, a scientist at the Los Alamos National Laboratory and the lead author of the treatise. Astrophysical Journal today. “But this is the first time I’ve actually been able to measure it and create a 3D map.”
AstronomyScience Daily

Space scientists solve a decades-long gamma-ray burst puzzle

An international team of scientists, led by astrophysicists from the University of Bath in the UK, has measured the magnetic field in a far-off Gamma-Ray Burst, confirming for the first time a decades-long theoretical prediction -- that the magnetic field in these blast waves becomes scrambled after the ejected material crashes into, and shocks, the surrounding medium.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Photoionized Herbig-Haro objects in the Orion Nebula through deep high-spectral resolution spectroscopy II: HH204

J. E. Méndez-Delgado, W. J. Henney, C. Esteban, J. García-Rojas, A. Mesa-Delgado, K. Z. Arellano-Córdova. We analyze the physical conditions, chemical composition and other properties of the photoionized Herbig-Haro object HH~204 through Very Large Telescope (VLT) echelle spectroscopy and Hubble Space Telescope (\textit{HST}) imaging. We kinematically isolate the high-velocity emission of HH~204 from the emission of the background nebula and study the sub-arcsecond distribution of physical conditions and ionic abundances across the HH object. We find that low and intermediate-ionization emission arises exclusively from gas at photoionization equilibrium temperatures, whereas the weak high-ionization emission from HH~204 shows a significant contribution from higher temperature shock-excited gas. We derive separately the ionic abundances of HH~204, the emission of the Orion Nebula and the fainter Diffuse Blue this http URL HH~204, the O$^{+}$ abundance determined from Collisional Excited Lines (CELs) matches the one based on Recombination Lines (RLs), while the O$^{2+}$ abundance is very low, so that the oxygen abundance discrepancy is zero. The ionic abundances of Ni and Fe in HH~204 have similar ionization and depletion patterns, with total abundances that are a factor of 3.5 higher than in the rest of the Orion Nebula due to dust destruction in the bowshock. We show that a failure to resolve the kinematic components in our spectra would lead to significant error in the determination of chemical abundances (for instance, 40\% underestimate of O), mainly due to incorrect estimation of the electron density.
Astronomygranthshala.com

Never-before-seen images of 10th brightest star Betelgeuse reveal its October 2019 ‘Great Dimming’ was caused by a massive dust cloud

Never-before-seen images of Betelgeuse, a bright orange star in the constellation of Orion, have solved the mystery of what caused its ‘Great Dimming’ in 2019. A team of international scientists found that the giant star ejected a large gas bubble, which cooled and formed a cloud of dust that temporarily blocked the star’s light.