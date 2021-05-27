Sony’s WF-1000XM4 earbuds could feature better battery life and sweat resistance

Enhance your audio with the Sony WF-XB700 truly wireless headphones. They boast both a stable Bluetooth connection and EXTRA BASS technology. The Bluetooth chip transmits sound to the left and right ears and has an optimized antenna design. This results in a super stable connection. And the EXTRA BASS gives you punchy deep notes that are sure to boost your everyday sound. Moreover, with a long battery life of up to 18 hours and a useful charging case, you can listen for as long as you like. But, if you’re in a hurry, just a 10-minute charge gives the Sony WF-XB700 another 60 minutes of playback. Furthermore, with a water-resistance rating of IPX42, these headphones don’t mind sweat and splashes. And, with 4 sizes of silicone rubber earbuds, you’ll find the ideal fit for you. Finally, easy operation buttons help manage your music, accept calls, and more.