Electronics

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 earbuds could feature better battery life and sweat resistance

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony’s upcoming WF-1000XM4 earbuds have leaked again, all but confirming they’ll feature the new design we saw at the start of the month. In an article spotted by The Verge, German-language outlet WinFuture has shared multiple official-looking renders of the headphones and details on the new V1 processor they’ll feature. The chip will reportedly offer improved noise-canceling performance, support for Sony’s LDAC Bluetooth codec and better battery life.

ElectronicsEngadget

ICYMI: We take a listen to Sony’s new WF-1000XM4 earbuds

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What a week, y’all. First up, we have the new WF-1000XM4 wireless...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Sony WF-XB700 truly wireless headphones have Bluetooth and EXTRA BASS technology

Enhance your audio with the Sony WF-XB700 truly wireless headphones. They boast both a stable Bluetooth connection and EXTRA BASS technology. The Bluetooth chip transmits sound to the left and right ears and has an optimized antenna design. This results in a super stable connection. And the EXTRA BASS gives you punchy deep notes that are sure to boost your everyday sound. Moreover, with a long battery life of up to 18 hours and a useful charging case, you can listen for as long as you like. But, if you’re in a hurry, just a 10-minute charge gives the Sony WF-XB700 another 60 minutes of playback. Furthermore, with a water-resistance rating of IPX42, these headphones don’t mind sweat and splashes. And, with 4 sizes of silicone rubber earbuds, you’ll find the ideal fit for you. Finally, easy operation buttons help manage your music, accept calls, and more.
Electronicsdecodedmagazine.com

Sony updates its WF-1000 earbuds with High-Res Audio and improved ANC

Sony took the audio world by storm back in 2019 when it launched the WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds. With the launch of the WF-1000XM4, Sony has taken its flagship true wireless offering and given it a top-to-bottom redesign. The updated earbuds are both smaller and lighter than their predecessor, all...
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Sony teases potential Xperia 1 IV with under-display camera in WF-1000XM4 ads

Sony may have teased the design and innovation of a future Xperia 1 IV smartphone in recent adverts for its WF-1000XM4 headphones. In at least three promo clips, users of the new noise-cancelling headphones can be seen accessing a smartphone that looks like a Sony Xperia 1 III from the rear but something else from the front.
Electronicstechinvestornews.com

Compared: AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds

Sony launched the WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds in June, its noise-cancelling rival to the Apple AirPods Pro. Here's how Sony's latest stacks up against Apple's heavy hitter. The Sony WF-1000-XM4 (left) versus Apple AirPods Pro (right)In July 2019, Sony launched its first attempt to take on Apple in the wireless earbud stakes, with the WF-1000XM3 offering a familiar package of earbuds and a charging case. While they were an attractive proposition, they didn't fare well versus Apple's audio hardware.
Electronicslifewire.com

How Longer Battery Life Could Change Phones and Gadgets

Imagine if your phone battery could last for a week. Or a month. And not just your phone, but any gadget. What kinds of new things might this enable?. Longer battery life means fewer charging stops, but it also means a lot more than that. First is a lessened environmental impact if batteries need to be replaced less often. After that comes a whole slew of features and activities that are not even possible with today’s battery life, which is measured in hours, not weeks.
Electronicssoundguys.com

Apple AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM4

Apple understands the value of carving out a path of least resistance for its customers, with an ecosystem of interconnected devices. The ease with which anyone can operate the Apple AirPods Pro with an iPhone draws countless people in. Few true wireless earbuds have been able to divert attention away from the AirPods, but the Sony WF-1000XM4 makes a strong case for your dollar. Sony’s active noise cancelling (ANC) is superior to Apple’s, but is that enough to draw us moths away from Apple’s flame?
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Beats Studio Buds Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds with IPX4 Water Resistance

Beats has unveiled Beats Studio Buds, its first truly wireless noise cancelling earbuds. Let’s keep checking if you like Beats signature sound. Beats Studio Buds are a pair of active noise canceling truly wireless earbuds that measures 0.81 x0.73 x 0.59 inches and weighs 5g each bud. The custom charging case measures 2.83 x 2 x 1 inches and weighs 48g. With the ultra compact oval case, you can effortlessly take the earbuds anywhere you go. Meanwhile, 3 soft eartip sizes allow for a stable and comfortable fit while ensuring an optimal acoustic seal.
Electronicssoundguys.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM4

One of the best pairs of active noise cancelling (ANC) true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM3, finally has a younger sibling. The new Sony WF-1000XM4 is already making a name for itself with great noise cancelling performance and Bluetooth 5.2, but how does it compare to other 2021 releases?. Today...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Poor Galaxy S21 Ultra battery life? This could be the reason for the battery drain

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a strange bug that has frustrated owners over the last few months. According to the posts by some owners on XDA forums, the camera app is causing an abnormal amount of battery drain. This is happening when the phone is sitting idle. Moreover, it seems like the battery drain mostly happens when a user is walking around with the phone in their pocket. It is reported that the camera app is waking up the device when motion is detected.
Electronicssoundguys.com

Sony WF-1000XM3 vs. Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2

If you’ve poked around the internet in search of the perfect noise cancelling true wireless earbuds, you’ve probably come across the Sony WF-1000XM3 and the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2. Though both headsets are pricey, they tick off most of the important requirements for true wireless earbuds. Let’s see if one white horse is better than the other.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Crank up the bass — not the price — with this Sony wireless earbuds deal

Prime Day has been particularly great for wireless earbuds this year, with the latest models from the likes of Samsung, Jabra, Anker, and more going on sale. Sony also has a few enticing earbuds on sale right now — we've rounded up the best Prime Day wireless earbud deals — and its latest deal sees the WF-XB700 pick up an attractive 54% discount.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Sony WF-1000XM4 review: Magical ANC + long battery = close to perfect

I live in a middle-floor apartment between a playground and the parking lot, with only a couple of treelines separating me from the nightmare innocuously named I-4. As you can imagine, this means that I deal with a lot of unexpected and unwelcome sounds encroaching upon my awesome abode, from the revving of motorcycles and wail of emergency sirens and of miniature humans.