Sony’s WF-1000XM4 earbuds could feature better battery life and sweat resistance
Sony’s upcoming WF-1000XM4 earbuds have leaked again, all but confirming they’ll feature the new design we saw at the start of the month. In an article spotted by The Verge, German-language outlet WinFuture has shared multiple official-looking renders of the headphones and details on the new V1 processor they’ll feature. The chip will reportedly offer improved noise-canceling performance, support for Sony’s LDAC Bluetooth codec and better battery life.wmleader.com