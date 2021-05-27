A Heap of Amusing Memes & Tweets for Chasing Away the Boredom
When you're incapacitated by your own boredom, sometimes even brainstorming ways to claw yourself out of the crippling ennui turns into its own exhausting feat. In these times of inescapable inertia, dumb memes are like a lifejacket—they won't pull you out of the ocean of tedium, but they'll at least help you stay afloat until you can find a more enduring distraction. If you're in need of a quick escape from your own malaise, we've got a batch of mediocre content to help you through.cheezburger.com