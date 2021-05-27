CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thorp Students Take 2nd in "Beef Chopped Challenge"

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThorp High School's Advanced Foods students were assigned to enter the "Beef Chopped Challenge" sponsored by the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, ProStart, and Culver's. Five groups each created their own recipe,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
