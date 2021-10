The Biden administration has launched new trade talks with China with a move for more meaningful reforms. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced on Monday, Oct. 4, that the U.S. will maintain tariffs on Chinese imports as it pushes Beijing to fulfill pledges to buy additional U.S. goods and services made under the phase one deal. They may also consider imposing additional levies as leverage to get China to fulfill terms of the trade agreement with the U.S. and are seeking more meaningful reforms in a new round of talks.

