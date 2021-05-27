CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri Technology Corporation announces organizations funded through the Missouri Building Entrepreneurial Capacity Program

mo.gov
 2021-05-27

Missouri Technology Corporation (MTC) announced today it will award over $1 million in infrastructure-focused grant funding to help build support for startups and entrepreneurship throughout Missouri through the Missouri Building Entrepreneurial Capacity Program (MOBEC). “We are excited to support these startups and entrepreneurs,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Missouri’s innovators...

ded.mo.gov

mo.gov

Governor Parson Announces $750,000 Emergency Energy Loan to Hannibal

Jefferson City  Today, Governor Mike Parson announced a $750,000 interest-free loan to the city of Hannibal to ease the impact of excessive wholesale electricity and natural gas costs associated with the February 2021 extreme weather event. The loan was made possible through the Municipal Utility Emergency Loan Program. “The...
HANNIBAL, MO
newspressnow.com

Missouri Western Max the Vax incentive program winners announced

Missouri Western State University’s Max the Vax COVID-19 vaccine incentive program has ended with drawings to award a $5,000 cash prize to one student and one employee. The student grand prize winner was Alicia Castaneda, a junior elementary education major from St. Joseph, while the employee winner was David Kratz Mathies, an adjunct faculty member in the Department of Social Sciences and Humanities.
MISSOURI STATE
Kirksville Daily Express & Crier

Missouri lawmakers weigh funding colleges and universities based on performance metrics

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri legislators heard from state officials and education leaders Wednesday as they weigh whether to alter the way colleges and universities get public dollars. Public higher education institutions in Missouri receive approximately the same increases or decreases in funding from year to year. That could change under...
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Missouri State University President Clif Smart: MSU builds on its successes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State University (MSU) is building upon its foundation and successes to offer its students the best education possible, President Clif Smart said. Smart said the university is focused on expanding its workforce development by partnering with local groups and offering new programs to students. Smart...
MISSOURI STATE
KTTS

Data Breach Prompts Review At Missouri Teacher Pension Fund

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Officials with the pension fund serving teachers and other public school employees in Missouri say they’re reviewing safety protocols after a data breach. A notification on Friday from the Public School and Education Employee Retirement Systems of Missouri says the incident happened Sept. 11 when...
MISSOURI STATE
energynews.us

Missouri utilities launch programs to lower efficiency upgrade costs

EFFICIENCY: All of Missouri’s major natural gas and electric utilities are launching programs that finance customers’ energy efficiency upgrades and in many cases lower monthly bills. (Energy News Network) POLITICS:. • A longtime coal lobbyist is facing off against a health policy expert for an Ohio congressional seat that represents...
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Business Alert joins 5 other nonprofit news organizations to form KC Media Collective

The KC Media Collective is committed to working towards a day when people have access to trusted news, and communities benefit from greater civic engagement. Six local nonprofit organizations have formed the KC Media Collective, a new collaborative initiative designed to support and enhance local journalism. Members of the KC Media Collective include American Public Square, Kansas City PBS/Flatland, KCUR, Missouri Business Alert, Startland News and The Kansas City Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Journal

Missouri Bicentennial Photograph Drive announced

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft recently announced the launch of the Missouri Bicentennial Photo Drive, celebrating 200 years of statehood. This effort is sponsored by the Missouri State Archives, a division within the public office. Starting Oct. 4, and running through August 2022, the public is invited to submit up...
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

Missouri governor announces major Cabinet reshuffle

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - There has been a major leadership overhaul in Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's administration. Parson on Tuesday announced five new agency heads. Part of the switch-up is because Sarah Steelman is stepping down as the commissioner of the Office of Administration. Parson's office hasn't provided details on...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Shake-up in Missouri state government as Parson announces cabinet changes

JEFFERSON CITY — In a major shake-up of his cabinet, Gov. Mike Parson announced a series of departures, ousters and transfers of senior officials Tuesday, including the immediate resignation of Sarah Steelman, who had run his Office of Administration. Steelman told the Post-Dispatch she was summoned to Parson chief of...
MISSOURI STATE
maryvilleforum.com

Federal funds won't be distributed in October; CPS, Missouri districts wait

Millions of federal dollars will not reach Missouri school districts this month, causing some potential problems. Columbia Public Schools had hoped $23.5 million dollars of federal relief money would be appropriated in October. Now, it appears that the district, and districts across the state, will have to wait until 2022...
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Bag A Buck? Donate Meat with Missouri’s Share the Harvest Program

Are you the best hunter around? If so your freezer is overflowing with meat, and the Missouri Department of Conservation is hoping for you to share it this holiday season. The Missouri Department of Conservation posted on their Facebook page today asking the hunters of the Show-Me State to think about donating their harvest this holiday season. In the post they say...
MISSOURI STATE

