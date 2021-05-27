Recap: Eight-run sixth inning propels Washington State baseball to victory over Washington in the Apple Cup series opener

Pac-12 Networks' Greg Heister takes a closer look at Washington State's 8-1 win over Washington in the Apple Cup series opener on Thursday, May 27th in Pullman. The Cougars hung an eight-spot on their arch rivals in the sixth-inning to put the game far out of reach. Preston Clifford started the rally with his first career home run and Washington State was off to the races. Five more Cougars would knock in RBI base hits as Washington State batted around in the inning. Brandon White pitched six innings while only allowing an unearned run to pick up his sixth win of the season.